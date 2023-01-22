Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts TD pass to Dallas Goedert gives the Eagles a 7-0 lead vs. Giants
Goedert's one-handed catch and gave the Eagles the early lead against the Giants.
The Eagles on the game-opening drive took a 7-0 lead against the Giants in their divisional-round game Saturday.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with an open Dallas Goedert, who spun away from Giants safety Xavier McKinney and ran the ball into the end zone.
Hurts also had a 40-yard pass on the drive to DeVonta Smith on the drive.