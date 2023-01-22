Skip to content
Eagles
Jalen Hurts TD pass to Dallas Goedert gives the Eagles a 7-0 lead vs. Giants

Goedert's one-handed catch and gave the Eagles the early lead against the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the first quarter of the divisional playoff game against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in the first quarter of the divisional playoff game against the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
The Eagles on the game-opening drive took a 7-0 lead against the Giants in their divisional-round game Saturday.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with an open Dallas Goedert, who spun away from Giants safety Xavier McKinney and ran the ball into the end zone.

Hurts also had a 40-yard pass on the drive to DeVonta Smith on the drive.

