The Eagles will face the Giants on the road on Sunday. Here are the game predictions from our Eagles beat writers for Week 12:

Jeff McLane

The Giants have been difficult to pin down. They’re not a good team. Many of their issues were on the offensive side, which led to coordinator Jason Garrett’s firing on Tuesday. But they’ve had defensive struggles, as well. They’ve allowed more than 30 points in four of their seven losses.

But when on point, Joe Judge’s defense can make life difficult for potent offenses. The Chiefs and Raiders racked up yards on the Giants in back-to-back games earlier this month, but they went a combined 3 of 12 in the red zone. That’s how you bend without breaking (read: Jonathan Gannon). But those were pass-oriented offenses, and the Eagles clearly aren’t one anymore. They’ve rushed for an average of 218 yards in their last four games, and there may not be anything the Giants can do to stop that locomotive.

The Giants have formidable defensive tackle Leonard Williams in the middle, but no one else in the front seven to complement his run defense. It’s hard to see Nick Sirianni drifting from his current winning formula. Even without Jordan Howard, running backs Miles Sanders and the Giants-slaying Boston Scott should be more than enough. And, oh yeah, Jalen Hurts can run, too.

Freddie Kitchens will take over for Garrett, but it’s unlikely the scheme will change much. Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t played well, but his offensive line is suspect and the offense has been staid. Running back Saquon Barkley is back, but the Giants have struggled to get him in space where he’s most dynamic. Gannon’s unit has performed better of late, but if the Giants can keep it competitive, the Eagles’ defensive deficiencies could easily reappear.

But I just think the Eagles are in a much better place and have a belief in the identity they adopted, however long it took. This matchup looks like two teams and two coaches headed in opposite directions. Of course, I’ve been wrong before.

Prediction: Eagles 25, Giants 18

EJ Smith

Barring a regression from the Eagles, this feels like a win. They’re a more talented team on both sides of the ball, something that hasn’t been the case very often this season.

The Giants’ run defense is quite a departure from the Saints’ group that gave up 242 rushing yards to the Eagles last weekend. The Giants rank 30th in defensive DVOA against the run, the Saints still rank first despite their poor showing at the Linc.

The Giants could make a dent in the Eagles’ rushing attack by loading up the box and committing to stop the run. Doing as much would likely lead to Jalen Hurts throwing the ball more than he has in the last four games, but the throws he’s made in recent weeks, particularly on play-action, would suggest that won’t be a problem. Over the last four games, Hurts is completing 73.1% of his passes off run fakes and is averaging an impressive 11.2 yards per attempt.

In short, the Eagles offense should be able to find success against this Giants defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants are going through some turmoil after firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. A new play-caller is an interesting wrinkle worth monitoring, but I don’t think this 27th-ranked offense is going to make an about-face. Daniel Jones is on the wrong side of average, which has typically been a good sign for the Eagles defense, and it’s a favorable matchup for them considering Jones’ tendency to turn the ball over when pressured.

It’s a division game, so a blowout is hard to imagine, but I think the Eagles win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 24

Josh Tolentino

Welcome to the final stretch of the Eagles’ regular season schedule, which is filled with underwhelming opponents ... beginning with the New York Giants.

The Eagles, winners of three of their last four, have a strong opportunity to stack victories over the final 1 1/2 months of the season. According to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, the Eagles have a 40% chance to make the playoffs. They also have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. Of course, Sirianni is maintaining his 1% better every day philosophy, but it’s difficult to not look ahead considering the team’s current position. The Eagles’ next three opponents (Giants, Jets, Washington) spanning the next six weeks have a combined record of 9-21. The Eagles also have a late-season bye sprinkled in Week 14.

The Giants ridding their offensive coordinator won’t magically solve all of their issues, and the visitors are catching fire at the right time.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 17