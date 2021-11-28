The Eagles trailed the Giants 3-0 at halftime on Sunday, as Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions in Giants territory. There was at least a great catch from Quez Watkins in the first quarter.

The leaping grab along the sideline on third down went for 19 yards and gave the Eagles the ball at the Giants’ 25-yard line.

But three plays later on a pass intended for Watkins, Hurts was intercepted by Darnay Holmes.

