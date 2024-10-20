Saquon Barkley returns, Cam Jurgens shows ‘shades of Jason Kelce’ and more from the Eagles-Giants broadcast

The Birds pulled off a big win in Saquon Barkley’s revenge game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Barkley ran all over his former team as the Eagles cruised to a 28-3 win. Even Kenny Pickett got to play!

For those who sat by their TVs in shock watching the Birds cruise to an easy win for the first time this season, here are some of the highlights you may have missed from the broadcast.

Saquon Barkley returns to New York

Barkley played down the reception he’d get in his long-awaited return to MetLife Stadium in the week leading up to Sunday’s game. He has “no hate” for his former Giants’ teammates, and wasn’t sure he’d get booed coming into MetLife.

But on Sunday morning, Barkley was officially proven wrong. He told Fox he watched fans burn his jersey on his way into the stadium, and he was booed on every touch on his first drive. Despite the hostility, Barkley maintained he had nothing to prove in the game.

“I don’t have to show them what they’re missing, I’ve been doing that since Week 1,” Barkley told Fox.

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence told Fox he wouldn’t be trash-talking Barkley too much in the game, since Barkley thrives off trash talk. Instead, Lawrence said he’d call him “Mr. Barkley” in the game, to get him with respect.

Fox also talked to Nick Sirianni about Barkley’s return. Sirianni, after last week’s emotional moment chirping Birds fans following the win over the Browns, had jokes.

“Coming from a guy who’s not too emotional, I want you to control your emotions,” Sirianni told Fox.

Jurgens’ big block

The Eagles finally broke containment on the Giants defense with a massive 55-yard run from Barkley — thanks to a key block from Cam Jurgens, who pulled out to the edge.

Mark Sanchez gave Jurgens the ultimate compliment on the broadcast.

“Those are shades of Jason Kelce,” Sanchez said. “I’m not putting him in that category yet, but Eagles fans should be excited about big 51 and the job coach Jeff Stoutland is doing with him.”

Fourth-and-3

Sirianni surprisingly lined up the Eagles to go for it on fourth-and-3 from around midfield. Sanchez, the color analyst, seemed to believe the Birds would be attempting a Tush Push.

“Oh, I’m shocked they’re not going for the Tush Push here,” Sanchez said as the Eagles lined up at the line of scrimmage.

Sanchez is famous for a butt-related play of his own, but obviously the Eagles, who’ve been less successful on the Brotherly Shove in general in 2024, wouldn’t be going for a 3-yard Tush Push.

Instead, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a massive 41-yard touchdown pass.

Yeah, Kellen Moore and Sirianni definitely made the right call there.

A.J. Brown rolls away

When the Eagles did finally go for the Tush Push at the goal line, Hurts converted for their third touchdown of the day in the third quarter.

After the Birds converted, Brown rolled out of the pile, and just kept on rolling out of the end zone.

Santa Claus is coming to town ... already?

It’s October, but it was 70 degrees at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, perfect weather for a football game. Of course, it might have thwarted the costume attempt of one fan, who wore a Santa hat and a red T-shirt to celebrate the Christmas icon, and possibly to provoke Birds fans (or was he one himself?). The Eagles fans who made the trip loved the costume, taking photos of themselves with the costumed Santa.