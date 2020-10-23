Different year, different quarterback and definitely different stakes. But when Brandon Graham muscled his way through a double team by Giants right tackle Cameron Fleming and running back Dion Lewis and used his right mitt to knock the ball out of the hands of Daniel Jones and secure an ugly 22-21 come-from-behind win for the Eagles, it prompted a flashback of a similar play he made three years earlier on a much bigger stage and in front of a much larger crowd than the 6,000 or so masked-up folks at the Linc on Thursday night.