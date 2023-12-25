Eagles-Giants analysis: Sloppy Birds survive to snap a three-game losing streak and retain NFC East lead

One week after he questioned the commitment level on the heels of a season-high three-game skid, quarterback Jalen Hurts helped deliver a sweaty, but needed, 33-25victory Monday over the New York Giants.

Hurts threw for 301 yards, rushed for 34, and he accounted for two touchdowns as the Eagles climbed back in the win column and improved their record to 11-4.

Eagles offense

Thanks to an early spark via Britain Covey’s 54-yard punt return, the Eagles began their first drive in prime field position from New York’s 13-yard line. On just the offense’s second play, Hurts found the end zone off a quarterback sneak call, and he recorded his 15th rushing touchdown this season to give the Eagles an early lead.

Hurts’ score set a new NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, surpassing Cam Newton’s 14 in 2011.

Advertisement

Despite Hurts’ latest historic mark, the 25-year-old will likely leave the game with added senses of urgency and disappointment rooted from the unit’s struggles. Facing the NFL’s 24th-ranked red-zone defense, the Eagles finished 2 of 5 in the red zone. Of the team’s nine penalties, four were credited to the offensive line and also occurred prior to the snap.

Hurts also was picked off in the second half by Adoree’ Jackson, who returned the interception 76 yards for a touchdown. On the play, tight end Dallas Goedert appeared to slip as Hurts delivered him the football on a simple out route. Goedert finished with seven catches and 71 receiving yards.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith paced the offense with 159combined yards, while Smith added his seventh receiving touchdown this season. With Smith’s score, the third-year player has tied his careerhigh for most in a season and he also exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons.

On the ground, running back D’Andre Swift powered the Eagles with his 92 rushing yards and one touchdown across 20 carries. Tailback Kenneth Gainwell added six rushes for 41 yards.

Too many mistakes

Recently-appointed defensive play caller Matt Patricia incorporated several new wrinkles against the Giants.

With starting linebackers Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) and Zach Cunningham (knee) sidelined, the Eagles turned to veteran Shaquille Leonard and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren. Rookie Nolan Smith, somewhat surprisingly, received a few snaps at off-ball linebacker, as well.

Smith, a first-round pick out of Georgia, built his draft portfolio as an edge rusher with a high ceiling. But with the Eagles lacking bodies at the defense’s second level , Patricia and the coaching staff deemed Smith capable to handle responsibilities both near and also away from the line of scrimmage. Smith finished with two tackles, while VanSumeren tallied six. Leonard recorded a team-high seven tackles with one sack and two tackles for loss.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito completed nine passes for 55 yards with zero touchdowns before he was benched at halftime in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor. The change provided the visitors with some life after the Giants managed just three points at the half.

But this divisional contest still featured too many mistakes from an Eagles team that possesses lofty expectations. Coming out of the half, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus collided with returner Boston Scott, and Scott fumbled away the kickoff return. The team’s latest turnover negated any advantage gained from winning the game’s coin toss.

The Giants had an improbable chance to tie the contest at the end of regulation. With four seconds remaining and the Giants facing second-and-10 from the Eagles’ 26, Taylor tossed a prayer toward the end zone, and he was picked of by rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo as time expired.

Covey builds on his strong season

The second-year punt returner Covey continued his strong season with another statement outing. His 54-yard return marked a new career high.

Covey fielded four punts with 66 return yards and one fair catch. He now leads the NFL with 409 punt return yards. Covey’s 717 punt return yards since 2022 also ranks first in the league.