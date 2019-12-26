Daniel Jones, who missed the Giants’ Week 14 game against the Eagles with an ankle injury, will start Sunday. The rookie is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns vs. Washington last week. In his last six starts, he’s thrown 17 TDs and just four interceptions. His biggest problem has been fumbling. He has a league-high 16 fumbles and 10 lost fumbles. He’s also been sacked 34 times in 446 pass plays (once every 13.1 pass plays). A key for the Eagles will be taking away his first read and forcing him to hang on to the ball long enough for their pass rush to get to him. WR Darius Slay had five catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs vs. the Eagles in Week 14, but has just two catches for 31 yards in the last two games. Sterling Shepard has been targeted 17 times the last two games and has 15 catches for 187 yards and a TD. Jones was 10-for-11 for 107 yards and 2 TDs on third down vs. Washington. The Eagles are fourth in third-down defense, but have given up nine touchdown passes on third down, which is tied for the eighth-highest total in the league. The Eagles lost one of their starting corners, Ronald Darby, to a season-ending hip injury Sunday. He’ll be replaced by either Rasul Douglas or Sidney Jones, who had a game-saving end-zone pass-breakup against the Cowboys.