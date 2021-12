Eagles running back Boston Scott runs with the football against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (right) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter in the second quarter on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia. Read more

The Eagles took at 10-3 lead against the Giants in the third quarter Sunday after Boston Scott scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Scott, the Giants killer, got the carry after Miles Sanders left the game with a hand injury.

The Eagles capitalized on Rodney McLeod’s interception on the opening drive of the second half. The Giants’ Jake Fromm was pressured on the play by Genard Avery.