How effective has Carson Wentz been in the first quarter this season? Who has been targeted the most on deep balls? How has Eli Manning done against the Eagles over his career? Will Jim Schwartz blitz Eli much tonight?
The answers to those important questions and many more can be found in my weekly stats package:
-- Zach Ertz leads all NFL tight ends in receptions with 70. He’s third in receiving yards among tight ends (736), behind only the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (922) and the Raiders’ Darren Waller (807).
-- Ertz hasn’t had a third-down reception in the last three games, and has had none in five of the last seven games.
-- Forty-nine of Ertz’s 70 catches have been 0- to 10-yard throws. He’s been targeted 67 times at that distance.
-- Nelson Agholor has been targeted a team-high 14 times on throws of 20 yards or longer. He has just three catches at that distance.
-- Alshon Jeffery was targeted 16 times last week. That was his most since joining the Eagles. His 137 receiving yards were his second most as an Eagle, but his most with Carson Wentz as the quarterback. His previous high with Wentz was 92 yards against Kansas City in 2017.
-- The Eagles have just 11 pass plays of 30 or more yards. That’s the fifth fewest in the league. The only teams with fewer are the Jets (10), Washington (8), Buffalo (8) and Indianapolis (7). Running back Miles Sanders has five of those 11 catches. DeSean Jackson and Jeffery each have two, and Agholor and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside have one apiece.
-- Dallas Goedert is sixth in the league in yards-after-the-catch average (7.1). That’s the highest YAC average among tight ends. The 49ers’ George Kittle is second (7.0). Ertz is averaging just 3.3 yards after the catch. Among the Eagles’ wideouts, Agholor is averaging 3.9 and Jeffery is averaging 3.1.
-- Agholor is 144th in the league in yards per target (5.3). Jeffery is 107th (6.9). Sanders, who is 41st, is averaging a team-high 8.8. Last season, Agholor averaged 7.6 yards per target and Jeffery averaged 9.2.
-- This will be Manning’s 31st start against the Eagles. He’s 10-20 against them.
-- Manning has a career 84.2 passer rating against the Eagles. That includes a 59.6 completion percentage and 52 touchdown passes and 34 interceptions in 1,099 attempts.
-- Manning and the Giants are 1-9 in their last 10 meetings with the Eagles and have lost five in a row to them. But four of those five losses have been by five points or fewer.
-- Manning has an 82.2 passer rating in the last 10 games against the Eagles, including 16 TDs and 13 interceptions. He’s been sacked only 13 times in those 10 games, and has been sacked two or fewer times in eight of the 10 games.
-- Carson Wentz has thrown 91 passes in the last two games and 170 in the last four. That’s his most attempts in a four-game span since Weeks 11-14 of his rookie season, when he had 187 attempts in consecutive losses to Seattle, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Washington.
-- Wentz is 24th in the league in completion percentage (62.4). He had a career-high 69.4 completion rate last year. He’s completed 34.0% of his throws of 20 or more yards, 55.4% on 11-19-yard throws, 71.1% on 0-10-yard throws, and 87.0% on throws behind the line of scrimmage. All four completion rates are lower than last year.
-- Wentz is 18th in overall passing (90.0 rating), but ninth in third-down passing (99.3). His nine touchdown passes on third down are the second most in the league. The Raiders’ Derek Carr has thrown 13. All three of Wentz’s touchdown passes in last week’s loss to Miami came on third down.
-- Wentz has an 86.5 passer rating with 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) and a 94.0 rating with 12-personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR). His completion percentage is higher with 12 (64.9 compared to 60.0), but his yards-per-attempt average is lower (6.4 compared to 6.6 in 11).
-- Wentz has 16 rushing first downs through 12 games. That’s tied for the fifth most among quarterbacks, behind only Lamar Jackson (59), Josh Allen (36), Kyler Murray (23) and Deshaun Watson (13). Dak Prescott also has 16.
-- Wentz’s 15-yard touchdown toss to Miles Sanders a minute into the game last week was only the second touchdown pass he’s thrown in the first quarter all season. He has a 78.8 passer rating in the first quarter, including a 58.0 completion percentage.
-- Don’t look for Schwartz to do a lot of blitzing Monday night against Manning. In six games against Manning and the Giants since becoming the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, Schwartz has blitzed Eli just 21 times in 282 pass plays. That’s a tiny 7.4 blitz percentage.
-- The Eagles are 13th in the league in sacks with 34. They’re 11th in sacks per pass play.
-- Fifteen of the Eagles’ 34 sacks have come on third down, nine on second down, and 10 on first down. Of Brandon Graham’s team-high 7 ½ sacks, 5 ½ have come on third down.
-- Eleven of the Eagles’ 34 sacks have come on blitzes, including eight in the last four games. That equals the most blitz-produced sacks they’ve had in the Schwartz era. Eleven of their 38 sacks in 2017 came on blitzes. They had nine (of 44) last year and nine (of 34) in 2016.
-- In the last five games, opposing quarterbacks have just a 40.5 completion percentage when the Eagles have blitzed.
-- Safety Malcolm Jenkins has 2 ½ sacks. That equals his career high and is his most as an Eagle. He also had 2 ½ in 2013, in his last season with the Saints. Jenkins has 11 total quarterback pressures on 55 rush opportunities this season. Through 12 games last year, he had five pressures on 43 rushes.
-- Graham’s 57 total pressures are eight more than he had last year through 12 games. Fletcher Cox’s 48 pressures are 18 fewer than he had through 12 games in ’18.
-- After allowing first-possession points in six of their first seven games, the Eagles haven’t given up any in their last five. They’ve allowed one first down and eight net yards on first possessions in the last five games.
-- Just 11 of the Eagles’ 67 plays against the Dolphins were run from under center. In the last three games, 167 of their 204 plays (81.9%) have been run out of shotgun. For the season, 593 of 803 plays (73.8%) have been run out of shotgun. Miles Sanders is averaging 4.7 yards per carry out of shotgun and 4.1 from under center. Before he got hurt, Jordan Howard was averaging 4.3 out of shotgun and 4.5 from under center.
-- Opposing tight ends have 53 catches for 539 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and four TDs vs. the Eagles in the first 12 games. Last year (16 games), opposing tight ends had 61 catches for 667 yards (10.9) and 2 TDs. In 2017: 84-745 (10.2) and 5.
-- Opponents have run the ball just 274 times against the Eagles this season (22.8 per game). That’s the sixth fewest opponent rushing attempts in the league.
-- The Eagles’ average drive start against the Dolphins was the 35.6-yard line. That was their second best of the season. And they still lost. In their first 11 games, they had been 4-1 in games in which they had a drive-start average better than the 30-yard line.