Great question, @lball94, if that’s your real name. I’ve watched a ton of Oklahoma games this season, and have also seen a good amount of Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs, as any college football fan has. To me, and other people who get paid to know these things, the Sooners’ Ceedee Lamb is by far the superior prospect. Ruggs is slightly more athletic, but Lamb is a special player. I don’t really see how Lamb goes outside the top 10 at this point, and Ruggs is probably more likely to be available in the middle of the first round. Still, I think there’s a case to be made that the Eagles should do what it takes to get Lamb, even if it means trading up.