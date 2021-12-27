The play was called “East Texas” in honor of the two Eagles who would be responsible for executing the tackle-eligible trickery.

But the moment was Lane Johnson’s.

In a season in which he left his team for three games to address his mental health but returned to play arguably his best football, only to be denied a Pro Bowl invitation last week, Johnson’s first career NFL touchdown catch was a sort of vindication.

It came long after the Eagles had placed their footprint upon the hapless New York Giants on Sunday. But Jalen Hurts’ 5-yard floater seemed to mean much more to the team than any of its other scores in the eventual 34-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’m not going to swear,” tackle Jordan Mailata said, before actually swearing, “but it was ... awesome.”

Every team loves it when the big guys get a chance to score. Now in his ninth season, Johnson told the team website that the Eagles have had a pass designed for him dating as far back as when Chip Kelly was coach. But, for whatever the reason, it was either never in the game plan or called.

Current Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said his version, titled “East Texas,” had been on his play sheet in prior games, and the Eagles had practiced it efficiently last week. Leading 20-3, on the Giants’ 5 early in the fourth quarter, he had Brett Toth run onto the field as the sixth O-lineman.

But Johnson, not Toth, was announced as eligible on the second-and-goal. Hmm.

Hurts faked the handoff to running back Boston Scott, wide receiver DeVonta Smith drew two defensive backs toward the middle, and Johnson, after feigning a block, was alone in the end zone.

“My job is to block the end and then try to create some separation,” Johnson said. “I don’t know who was behind me. I know Jalen whizzed that thing in there. What was worrying me was that I was wearing those thumb guards that are all like plastic, so I can’t really bend my thumb.

“I’m just glad I caught it and after that, I tried to do a Lambeau Leap, but I guess our gates are pretty tall.”

Johnson waltzed through the end zone, handed the ball to a fan — he said the Eagles later retained it in exchange for goodies — and leapt into the embrace of fans. But it was his teammates who wanted to celebrate with him most. Hurts was among the first to arrive.

“I think it’s a testimony of perseverance and obviously being strong,” Hurts said of Johnson. “And Lane knows his teammates have his back. I have his back. Going through the things he went through earlier in the season, obviously being able to come back and be with us, and be a big part of our football team and our offense.

“I’m happy for him, but I’m happy he’s good, and I’m happy he got in the end zone.”

Cameras caught Johnson with a wide smile as his teammates placed a Santa hat on his bald head on the sideline. Just over 2½ months ago, he was missing when the Eagles hosted the Chiefs at the Linc. Johnson went to the stadium, turned around, and drove home to Oklahoma.

He missed three games, and when he finally returned, he explained it was because he had stopped taking medication to treat his depression. Only Johnson and those close to him know how trying those three weeks were, along with the years he has privately battled the disease.

But his openness has inspired many, according to the Eagles. Center Jason Kelce broke down two weeks ago when discussing Johnson’s impact on others.

His three-game absence, though, may have affected his Pro Bowl chances. Johnson earned a nod in 2017, one of the few times a right tackle had been voted in. But he hasn’t been back since.

In 12 games this season, though, he hasn’t allowed a sack, according to several NFL databases. And he has been part of a line that has blocked for the league’s top-ranked rushing offense.

Kelce earned a selection, but Johnson and Mailata, the two next obvious choices, weren’t even alternates. Mailata, who only became a full-time starter this season, took it in stride, but Johnson was clearly bothered that he didn’t garner more traction from the players, coaches, and fans who voted.

He spoke with a team employee about his touchdown after the game, but he skipped the postgame podium, microphones, and cameras, partly because he didn’t want to be asked about the snub, sources close to the tackle said.

“Whoever votes, they motivate him,” Hurts said. “He was very motivated all week by not making the Pro Bowl.”

Hurts, a Pro Bowl alternate, and Johnson have had circuitous paths from East Texas to Philadelphia. The quarterback was born in Channelview, just east of Houston, went to Alabama, and then transferred to Oklahoma before the Eagles drafted him last year.

Johnson is from Groveton, about an hour-and-a-half north of Houston. He played quarterback in high school and then at Kilgore College in Texas. But if he were to play at a higher level, he would have to change positions.

He first transferred to Oklahoma as a tight end. He then gave defensive end a try. But he found his calling at tackle, and has since become one of the best in the NFL over the last decade, even if he hasn’t garnered the same amount of accolades as some top left tackles.

Hurts, who worked out at Johnson’s “Bro Barn” in South Jersey this offseason, said he exchanged jerseys with his teammate after the game.

“He gives me his jersey and leaves it in my locker,” Hurts said of Johnson, “and he wrote on there, ‘When I caught that ball I didn’t know what to think, all I could think was what I know about them Texas boys.’”

“East Texas” boys.