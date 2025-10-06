Eagles open Week 6 as heavy road favorites against Giants; how the Birds’ loss impacted their Super Bowl odds

Similar to last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles’ inconsistent play allowed the Denver Broncos to attempt a fourth-quarter comeback.

This time, the Birds were unable to stop it.

Advertisement

After getting out to a two-score lead, the Eagles couldn’t outlast the Broncos, who scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 21-17 win. A failed Hail Mary attempt from Jalen Hurts ended the day, giving the Eagles their first loss in 11 games, including the playoffs, and their first loss in a game that Hurts has lost and finished in a year.

Now, the Eagles are facing a quick turnaround as they head into a Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances against their division rival at MetLife Stadium to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Giants odds

These two teams last met to end the regular season in January. However, with the NFC East and the conference’s No. 2 seed already secure, the Eagles rested many of their key starters — including Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith — in order to prioritize health heading into the postseason.

Of course, the Eagles still won, 20-13, to take both games against the Giants in the regular season. Their first matchup in October was a one-sided 28-3 victory for the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, in a game that saw Barkley rush for 176 yards and a touchdown in his first game against his former team.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles are ‘not intimidating anybody,’ have no ‘offensive identity,’ and what else they’re saying after first loss

Now, the Eagles are headed back to MetLife coming off their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the FanDuel and DraftKings are both favoring the Birds by at least a touchdown.

FanDuel

Spread: Giants +7.5 (-115); Eagles -7.5 (-105) Moneyline: Giants (+295); Eagles (-370) Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)

Advertisement

DraftKings

Spread: Giants +7 (-105); Eagles -7 (-115) Moneyline: Giants (+310); Eagles (-395) Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis stops Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first quarter Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East after suffering their first loss of the season, but the odds are tightening. The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders’ odds have improved with both teams are coming off wins in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Giants’ odds of winning the division fell even further after a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Current Past Eagles Current -220 Past -330 Commanders Current +270 Past +370 Cowboys Current +850 Past +1500 Giants Current +10000 Past +8000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -180 Past -230 Commanders Current +190 Past +250 Cowboys Current +1100 Past +1600 Giants Current +20000 Past +8000

» READ MORE: This year’s Eagles are starting to feel like the 2023 Eagles. Get ready for a weekly struggle.

The two sportsbooks are split on the favorite to win the NFC. Despite a loss, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as the favorite, with the Detroit Lions and idle Green Bay Packers following. However, the Eagles have fallen to the No. 2 spot on DraftKings, where Detroit has taken over the top spot after a 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Current Past Eagles Current +360 Past +290 Lions Current +410 Past +550 Packers Current +430 Past +430 Rams Current +850 Past +700 49ers Current +850 Past +1000 Buccaneers Current +1100 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Lions Current +340 Past +425 Packers Current +425 Past +425 Eagles Current +450 Past +350 49ers Current +750 Past +1100 Rams Current +900 Past +700 Commanders Current +950 Past +1200

The Detroit Lions beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Read more Carolyn Kaster / AP

Super Bowl odds

After Week 5, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl have slightly changed. After three consecutive losses, the Baltimore Ravens have fallen out, and the Detroit Lions have moved up after four straight wins.

On DraftKings, the Eagles have fallen behind the Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers.

FanDuel

Current Past Bills Current +500 Past +450 Eagles Current +700 Past +600 Lions Current +750 Past +1000 Chiefs Current +800 Past +1000 Packers Current +850 Past +850 Ravens Current +1400 Past +800

DraftKings

Current Past Bills Current +500 Past +400 Lions Current +650 Past +850 Chiefs Current +800 Past +950 Packers Current +800 Past +800 Eagles Current +850 Past +700 49ers Current +1600 Past --

» READ MORE: Eagles muzzle Saquon Barkley and the run game. It speaks volumes about Jalen Hurts.

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen quite a bit after his Week 5 performance, despite throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are battling for the top two spots at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has fallen out of the top three after suffering a hamstring injury and missing the Ravens’ Week 5 blowout loss.

FanDuel

Current Past Josh Allen Current +125 Past -105 Patrick Mahomes Current +600 Past +850 Jordan Love Current +850 Past +1000 Baker Mayfield Current +1100 Past +1800 Jared Goff Current +1400 Past +1700 Jalen Hurts Current +2700 Past +1600

DraftKings

Current Past Josh Allen Current +150 Past +110 Patrick Mahomes Current +400 Past +1000 Justin Herbert Current +1000 Past +700 Baker Mayfield Current +1200 Past +1800 Matthew Stafford Current +1200 Past +1800 Jalen Hurts Current +1600 Past +1300

New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock misses a tackle on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on a big gain on the third quarter on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year

After Saquon Barkley finished with just six carries for 30 yards and a 47-yard touchdown catch in Week 5, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua remains at the top spot after 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

FanDuel

Current Past Puka Nacua Current +230 Past +300 Jonathan Taylor Current +320 Past +400 Bijan Robinson Current +550 Past +500 Christian McCaffrey Current +600 Past +600 Amon-Ra St. Brown Current +1300 Past +1500 Saquon Barkley Current +3500 Past +2500

DraftKings