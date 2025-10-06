Eagles open Week 6 as heavy road favorites against Giants; how the Birds’ loss impacted their Super Bowl odds
Will the Eagles bounce back from Sunday’s loss? Here are the odds ahead of Thursday night’s game at MetLife Stadium.
Similar to last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles’ inconsistent play allowed the Denver Broncos to attempt a fourth-quarter comeback.
This time, the Birds were unable to stop it.
After getting out to a two-score lead, the Eagles couldn’t outlast the Broncos, who scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 21-17 win. A failed Hail Mary attempt from Jalen Hurts ended the day, giving the Eagles their first loss in 11 games, including the playoffs, and their first loss in a game that Hurts has lost and finished in a year.
Now, the Eagles are facing a quick turnaround as they head into a Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances against their division rival at MetLife Stadium to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Giants odds
These two teams last met to end the regular season in January. However, with the NFC East and the conference’s No. 2 seed already secure, the Eagles rested many of their key starters — including Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith — in order to prioritize health heading into the postseason.
Of course, the Eagles still won, 20-13, to take both games against the Giants in the regular season. Their first matchup in October was a one-sided 28-3 victory for the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, in a game that saw Barkley rush for 176 yards and a touchdown in his first game against his former team.
Now, the Eagles are headed back to MetLife coming off their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the FanDuel and DraftKings are both favoring the Birds by at least a touchdown.
Spread: Giants +7.5 (-115); Eagles -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Giants (+295); Eagles (-370)
Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)
Spread: Giants +7 (-105); Eagles -7 (-115)
Moneyline: Giants (+310); Eagles (-395)
Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
The Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East after suffering their first loss of the season, but the odds are tightening. The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders’ odds have improved with both teams are coming off wins in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Giants’ odds of winning the division fell even further after a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFC odds update
The two sportsbooks are split on the favorite to win the NFC. Despite a loss, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as the favorite, with the Detroit Lions and idle Green Bay Packers following. However, the Eagles have fallen to the No. 2 spot on DraftKings, where Detroit has taken over the top spot after a 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 5, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl have slightly changed. After three consecutive losses, the Baltimore Ravens have fallen out, and the Detroit Lions have moved up after four straight wins.
On DraftKings, the Eagles have fallen behind the Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen quite a bit after his Week 5 performance, despite throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are battling for the top two spots at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has fallen out of the top three after suffering a hamstring injury and missing the Ravens’ Week 5 blowout loss.
Offensive player of the year
After Saquon Barkley finished with just six carries for 30 yards and a 47-yard touchdown catch in Week 5, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua remains at the top spot after 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.