Eagles

Eagles open Week 6 as heavy road favorites against Giants; how the Birds’ loss impacted their Super Bowl odds

Will the Eagles bounce back from Sunday’s loss? Here are the odds ahead of Thursday night’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares to run the Tush Push during last year's win at MetLife Stadium.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts prepares to run the Tush Push during last year's win at MetLife Stadium.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Similar to last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles’ inconsistent play allowed the Denver Broncos to attempt a fourth-quarter comeback.

This time, the Birds were unable to stop it.

After getting out to a two-score lead, the Eagles couldn’t outlast the Broncos, who scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 21-17 win. A failed Hail Mary attempt from Jalen Hurts ended the day, giving the Eagles their first loss in 11 games, including the playoffs, and their first loss in a game that Hurts has lost and finished in a year.

Now, the Eagles are facing a quick turnaround as they head into a Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances against their division rival at MetLife Stadium to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Giants odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Giants odds

These two teams last met to end the regular season in January. However, with the NFC East and the conference’s No. 2 seed already secure, the Eagles rested many of their key starters — including Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith — in order to prioritize health heading into the postseason.

Of course, the Eagles still won, 20-13, to take both games against the Giants in the regular season. Their first matchup in October was a one-sided 28-3 victory for the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, in a game that saw Barkley rush for 176 yards and a touchdown in his first game against his former team.

Now, the Eagles are headed back to MetLife coming off their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of their Week 6 matchup, the FanDuel and DraftKings are both favoring the Birds by at least a touchdown.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Giants +7.5 (-115); Eagles -7.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+295); Eagles (-370)

  3. Total: Over 41.5 (-110); Under 41.5 (-110)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Giants +7 (-105); Eagles -7 (-115)

  2. Moneyline: Giants (+310); Eagles (-395)

  3. Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis stops Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first quarter Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis stops Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first quarter Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

NFC East odds update

The Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East after suffering their first loss of the season, but the odds are tightening. The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders’ odds have improved with both teams are coming off wins in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Giants’ odds of winning the division fell even further after a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-220
Past
-330
Commanders
Current
+270
Past
+370
Cowboys
Current
+850
Past
+1500
Giants
Current
+10000
Past
+8000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-180
Past
-230
Commanders
Current
+190
Past
+250
Cowboys
Current
+1100
Past
+1600
Giants
Current
+20000
Past
+8000

NFC odds update

The two sportsbooks are split on the favorite to win the NFC. Despite a loss, FanDuel still has the Eagles listed as the favorite, with the Detroit Lions and idle Green Bay Packers following. However, the Eagles have fallen to the No. 2 spot on DraftKings, where Detroit has taken over the top spot after a 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+360
Past
+290
Lions
Current
+410
Past
+550
Packers
Current
+430
Past
+430
Rams
Current
+850
Past
+700
49ers
Current
+850
Past
+1000
Buccaneers
Current
+1100
Past
--

DraftKings

Lions
Current
+340
Past
+425
Packers
Current
+425
Past
+425
Eagles
Current
+450
Past
+350
49ers
Current
+750
Past
+1100
Rams
Current
+900
Past
+700
Commanders
Current
+950
Past
+1200
The Detroit Lions beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.Read moreCarolyn Kaster / AP

Super Bowl odds

After Week 5, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl have slightly changed. After three consecutive losses, the Baltimore Ravens have fallen out, and the Detroit Lions have moved up after four straight wins.

On DraftKings, the Eagles have fallen behind the Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers.

FanDuel

Bills
Current
+500
Past
+450
Eagles
Current
+700
Past
+600
Lions
Current
+750
Past
+1000
Chiefs
Current
+800
Past
+1000
Packers
Current
+850
Past
+850
Ravens
Current
+1400
Past
+800

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+500
Past
+400
Lions
Current
+650
Past
+850
Chiefs
Current
+800
Past
+950
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+800
Eagles
Current
+850
Past
+700
49ers
Current
+1600
Past
--

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen quite a bit after his Week 5 performance, despite throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are battling for the top two spots at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has fallen out of the top three after suffering a hamstring injury and missing the Ravens’ Week 5 blowout loss.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+125
Past
-105
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+600
Past
+850
Jordan Love
Current
+850
Past
+1000
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1100
Past
+1800
Jared Goff
Current
+1400
Past
+1700
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2700
Past
+1600

DraftKings

Josh Allen
Current
+150
Past
+110
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+400
Past
+1000
Justin Herbert
Current
+1000
Past
+700
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1200
Past
+1800
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1200
Past
+1800
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1600
Past
+1300
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock misses a tackle on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on a big gain on the third quarter on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock misses a tackle on Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on a big gain on the third quarter on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year

After Saquon Barkley finished with just six carries for 30 yards and a 47-yard touchdown catch in Week 5, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua remains at the top spot after 10 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

FanDuel

Puka Nacua
Current
+230
Past
+300
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+320
Past
+400
Bijan Robinson
Current
+550
Past
+500
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+600
Past
+600
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Current
+1300
Past
+1500
Saquon Barkley
Current
+3500
Past
+2500

DraftKings

Puka Nacua
Current
+250
Past
+300
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+300
Past
+450
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+500
Past
+600
Bijan Robinson
Current
+500
Past
+500
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Current
+1600
Past
+1500
Saquon Barkley
Current
+3000
Past
+2500