Broncos hand Eagles their first loss with 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter

The Eagles’ inconsistent play finally came back to bite them on Sunday afternoon.

Despite going up 17-3 in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles conceded 18 straight points in the fourth quarter, earning them a 21-17 loss. The Eagles got the ball back with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, but Jalen Hurts failed to connect with a receiver in the end zone on a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game.

The Eagles were particularly incensed on that attempted comeback drive, as Dallas Goedert appeared to draw a defensive pass interference, but the referee didn’t call a penalty.

Here’s our instant analysis from the Eagles’ first loss of the season:

Passing game up and down, again

After two straight games of inconsistencies from the Eagles’ passing game, the group sought to get right against a Broncos defense that entered Sunday ranked No. 8 in opponent passing yards and No. 6 in net passing yards per attempt against.

The offense followed a similar script as the Week 4 win over the Buccaneers when it started hot, then petered out. Hurts came out strong, going 13-for-19 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Then, the Eagles slipped on three consecutive drives to end the third quarter and begin the fourth. They went three-and-out on each possession, combining for minus-21 net yards of offense.

Their shortcomings coincided with the Eagles defense conceding 136 net yards and two touchdowns (plus the go-ahead two point conversion) to the Broncos on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter.

Hurts was impressive on his deep balls, save for his incomplete pass for Brown late in the third quarter that wound up being a major missed opportunity. Third-and-15-plus has typically been a situation in which the Eagles have opted to wave the white flag and hand the ball off to Barkley. However, the Eagles broke that tendency in the second quarter, as Hurts aired out a 52-yard pass for Smith on third-and-17 from the Eagles’ own 22-yard line.

Smith got just enough separation from Broncos cornerback Riley Moss to haul in Hurts’ perfectly-placed pass, setting up a Goedert RPO touchdown two plays later that put the Eagles up, 10-3.

Saquon Barkley also got involved in the deep passing game. On second-and-4 early in the fourth quarter, Hurts connected with his top running back on a wheel route down the right sideline. Barkley gained 22 yards after the catch on his 47-yard touchdown reception to give the Eagles a 17-3 lead.

Barkley’s touchdown catch was the longest by an Eagles running back since Darren Sproles in 2016 against the Pittsburgh Steelers for 73 yards.

Red zone woes

Going into Sunday’s game, the Eagles offense had been flawless in the red zone, going 11-for-11 on their attempts.

Despite their overall success offensively against the Broncos, they slipped in the red zone for the first time this season. On the Eagles’ second possession of the game, they sputtered at the Broncos’ 13-yard line. Hurts had been sacked on second-and-7 by former Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton for a loss of a yard.

On the following play, Hurts’ pass to Smith in the end zone fell incomplete. Jake Elliott made a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.

The Eagles defense also had uncharacteristic struggles in the red zone, having entered the game No. 3 in the league in that area of the field (36.4%). The Broncos were successful on their first trip to the red zone early in the fourth quarter, which was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins.

On the previous play, Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was called for holding wide receiver Courtland Sutton, giving the Broncos a fresh set of downs. The second-year cornerback was also in coverage against Sutton halfway through the fourth when the 29-year-old receiver caught a 34-yard pass on third-and-15 to bring the Broncos back to the red zone.

Nix completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Broncos tight end Evan Engram, then threaded the needle to wide receiver Troy Franklin on the two-point conversion to take an 18-17 lead.

The Eagles defense tightened up in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, stopping the Broncos at the Philadelphia 18-yard line and holding them to a 36-yard Will Lutz field goal. But the Eagles offense couldn’t pull off the comeback at the end of the game.

Edges ascend, then falter

The Eagles’ edge rush corps has been decimated over the last two weeks, with Nolan Smith going on injured reserve with a triceps injury on Sept. 25 and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) joining him four days later.

Especially with Smith out until at least the Week 9 bye, the Eagles have needed the rest of their edge rushers to step up and make up for his impact, both against the run and the pass. Azeez Ojulari heeded that call early on Sunday for his first game on the Eagles’ active roster.

Halfway through the first quarter, the 25-year-old outside linebacker shed his block — Broncos left tackle Garett Boles — and wrapped up Denver running back RJ Harvey for a loss of 3 yards. His run stuff played a role in the Broncos sputtering around midfield, settling for a 55-yard field goal to go up, 3-0.

Ojulari wasn’t finished against Bolles. The Broncos were down 10-3 late in the second quarter. On third-and-8, Ojulari beat Bolles off the edge, then hit quarterback Bo Nix to force an incompletion and a punt.

Za’Darius Smith also made his presence felt off the edge. On third-and-8 early in the second quarter and the Broncos looking to break a 3-3 tie, Smith and Carter executed a stunt, with Smith looping inside up the A gap and past Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz. Smith brought down Nix for a sack, marking the 33-year-old edge rusher’s first full sack in an Eagles uniform.

However, the pass rush failed to step up as the Broncos surged for a comeback on those two scoring drives. Nix was not sacked in the second half until Baun notched one late in the fourth quarter, long after the Broncos pulled ahead.

Injury report

Landon Dickerson limped to the sideline in the first quarter, requiring Brett Toth to enter in relief at left guard. Trainers heavily taped up Dickerson’s left ankle, but he was ruled questionable to return and he remained on the bench. He was ruled out in the third quarter.

Grant Calcaterra (oblique) exited the game in the first quarter after he took a hard hit to the back on a reception. He was ruled out in the third quarter.