Yes, the Eagles won. But how did they perform against the Bills? Here are our grades.

Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 37-34 overtime win over the Bills:

Quarterback: B

Jalen Hurts had maybe his worst first half of football in some time. He had two turnovers and a 7.0 passer rating before the break. But the quarterback was dynamic in the second half with his arm and legs and scored the winning touchdown in the extra frame with a 12-yard draw. Hurts had to play in steady rain for the second straight game. Maybe it affected him in the early going. His best pass didn’t come until the second half, when he tossed a 29-yard dime to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

He threw the ball across his body while buying time to his left. He also had a number of long scrambles for first downs and rushed 14 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts has 11 rushing touchdowns and now has double-digit scores on the ground in three straight seasons. In the first half, he threw his career-high 10th interception of the season. The ball was batted at the line to Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. It was unfortunate, but Hurts has had several tipped passes deflect to opposing defenders this year. A run-pass option throw to tight end Jack Stoll was dead on arrival and the Bills were ready. Hurts had a fumble not long after when he hesitated in handing off to running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Running back: B+

D’Andre Swift, like most of the offense, struggled to get going in the first half. Some of that had to do with neglect. He had only three touches. His 36-yard rush early in the second half, though, helped turn the unit’s fortunes around. He finished with 80 yards on 14 carries. Gainwell had a 23-yard scamper that set up the Eagles’ first touchdown. He had a couple of check-down catches on the Eagles’ final possession in regulation. Boston Scott had two rushes for 14 yards.

Receivers / tight ends: B

DeVonta Smith caught Hurts’ longest pass of the game — a 34-yarder near the end of the third — and made a leaping grab in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth. He finished with seven catches for 106 yards. A.J. Brown didn’t have a catch until a little over two minutes left in the first half. With Brown getting more attention in recent weeks, Eagles offensive coaches have found it harder to scheme him open. Brown caught a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third and finished with five catches for 37 yards. Zaccheaus’ 29-yard touchdown grab was his lone target and put the Eagles up, 28-24, in the fourth.

Quez Watkins returned from a hamstring injury that has kept him out for most of the season. He wasn’t targeted. Julio Jones again logged a lot of snaps but wasn’t a factor. A year ago, it took the Eagles two games to figure out how to account for Dallas Goedert’s absence. Sunday’s game offered little evidence that they’ve discovered the cure yet this year. Down also is Grant Calcaterra at tight end, so the recently acquired Noah Togai was forced into the lineup. Jack Stoll took most of the snaps at the position, though, and had a key 14-yard catch on third down in which he broke a tackle.

Offensive line: B+

Lane Johnson was a late scratch with a groin injury. Jack Driscoll had a tough assignment getting the nod just before the game. He allowed immediate pressure from Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd and was up and down for most of the game. He had what appeared to be a poor block on a Hurts draw that went nowhere. Left tackle Jordan Mailata had more success, it appeared, protecting Hurts’ blindside. Jason Kelce had two false starts on the Eagles’ last series of regulation. Earlier, he had two perfect pull blocks that unleashed Swift on his 36-yarder and Gainwell on his 23-yarder. The center was also again in the middle of the Hurts’ “Brotherly Shove” touchdown. Left guard Landon Dickerson was whistled for an early false start. He also had a key block on Gainwell’s long run. His pass protection was a mixed bag. Cam Jurgens had a quiet day, which is typically a good thing to say about offensive linemen.

Defensive line: B-

The unit was dealt a blow when defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was sidelined with a groin injury. He left before the end of the first half and attempted to play after the break, but he eventually succumbed to the injury. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter also got banged up, but he finished the game. He had a couple of tackles for losses and as a pass rusher hurried quarterback Josh Allen several times. With Cox and Carter’s injuries and Milton Williams’ absence, Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu played more snaps in the middle. They played a role in Bills running backs gaining just 2.97 yards per carry.

They both appeared to struggle to get much push as pass rushers, though. Allen had time in the pocket on some key downs, and when he was pressured, his scrambling gave the Eagles fits. Haason Reddick’s would-be sack in which Allen grounded the ball forced the Bills to attempt a 34-yard field goal that Carter blocked before the half. Josh Sweat drew a couple of holding penalties in the first half and provided some heat on Allen. Brandon Graham played in his 189th game with the Eagles, eclipsing David Akers for the franchise mark. The veteran was rewarded with a fourth-quarter sack — the first and only sack for the defense. Nolan Smith continued to see little of the field and failed to make a mark when out there.

Linebacker: B

Nicholas Morrow finished with 12 tackles. The middle linebacker got beaten early by James Cook, but the running back dropped a would-be six points. Morrow had a number of stops against the run near the line of scrimmage. He committed a roughing-the-passer penalty in overtime. Zach Cunningham left in the second half with a hamstring injury. He had 10 tackles at that point and played solidly. Allen did drag him past the marker on an 11-yard third-down scramble. Christian Elliss stepped in for Cunningham. He notched a tackle for loss on his first drive but was part of the unit that allowed the Bills rushing success late in the game.

Cornerback: C+

Darius Slay followed Stephon Diggs, the Bills’ best receiver, off and on for stretches. He had good coverage on him early, but Diggs started to get his and burned Slay for 23 yards before the half. Slay had a nice pass breakup on a third-down toss to receiver Trent Sherfield, Jr. in the second. James Bradberry recorded his first interception of the season when he jumped a Diggs route in the fourth. The cornerback’s highs were high and his lows were low. He had three pass breakups in the first half but was also in coverage on a 31-yard pass to receiver Khalil Shakir. He was victimized by a beautiful Allen third-down pass to Gabe Davis that set up the Bills’ first touchdown. And he was later beaten by Shakir for 10 yards on third down in the third. Bradley Roby and Eli Ricks split time at slot cornerback with the former getting more snaps. They didn’t make egregious mistakes, but when you allow 339 yards in the air, no one deserves flowers.

Safety: C+

Reed Blankenship had a third-down run stop on the Bills’ first series. He was often the Eagles’ last defense and often made stops when necessary. He did miss an open-field attempt on Allen’s 16-yard scramble for a touchdown in the third. But he wasn’t the only defender to whiff on the quarterback in the open field. Kevin Byard led the Eagles with 13 tackles and had an early open-field, third-down tackle well short of the sticks. Davis later caught a 25-yard pass in front of him and Diggs did the same on a 13-yard touchdown grab. Sydney Brown played some deep safety in certain packages and didn’t allow the Eagles to get beaten over top in those situations.

Special teams: A

Carter’s block would have headlined the Eagles’ special teams performance had Jake Elliott not booted a 59-yard field goal to tie the score with 20 seconds left in the game. Braden Mann had some boomers and finished with a 46.4-yard net average on five punts. Britain Covey had one return for 18 yards in the fourth. Michael Clay’s coverage units did their jobs for the most part.

Coaching: B

Nick Sirianni had no noticeable gaffes in game management. He went for it on fourth-and-1 in the first from the Buffalo 47 and had his offense line up for a Tush Push. But the Bills jumped into the neutral zone and the Eagles were gifted a first down. His offense once again struggled in the first half. The flow of the play calling seems to be an issue. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson has become a lightning rod for fan discontent, and while it’s fair to point the finger in all directions when his unit stalls, the Bills have a solid defense. Johnson got it going in the second half, however, and unleashed Hurts and the passing attack. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s unit might have been gassed from how much it had to play in the first half. There were breakdowns in the second half as the teams volleyed back and forth, but the defense came up big when needed in overtime, forcing a field goal.