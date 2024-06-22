Eagles’ Grant Calcaterra discusses tight end battle, ‘workhorse’ Jalen Hurts, and Dallas Goedert’s impact

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Before tight end Grant Calcaterra played in Philadelphia, he was already an Eagle.

That’s the Santa Margarita Catholic High School mascot, and when Calcaterra was a prep football star in Southern California, with wings on the helmet.

On Friday, Calcaterra returned to campus as an NFL player to host his first kids camp. An Eagles sixth-round pick in 2022, Calcaterra has nine receptions over two seasons with the team and will compete in training camp for the second tight end spot.

In an exclusive Q&A with The Inquirer, Calcaterra touched on getting another degree from Southern Methodist, and his relationships with Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert, among other the topics.

Q: Nick Sirianni said recently he’s noticed you’ve done an “unbelievable job” of showing the mental toughness to get better every day. What is he referring to?

A: I think that I have the mentality of no matter what’s going on, I’m the same guy every day. I’m consistent. I’m always trying to get better little by little. I think this offseason I showcased that, and I was able to prove that I am capable of playing at this level. And I think that’s what he was referring to.

Q: What did you do in the offseason and how are you approaching the competition for the second tight end spot?

A: I changed where I was training back here. Just stayed committed to my process really is what I did. I just got some more opportunities in practice simply because there’s a competition at that spot, so that’s what it was.

The same thing I’ve always done is really just doubling down on my fundamentals, working on getting better every single day. I approach it just like anything else, and that’s like with everything I’ve got.

Q: Having briefly retired from football before due to concussions, how meaningful is it to have a kids camp back home as an NFL player?

A: It’s so cool. I’ve thought about doing one for the last couple years, but just the timing, it was really good this year. I was just shocked and super happy about everybody that signed up. We had 280 kids sign up, but really I was just hoping 50 would sign up, and it really kind of took off after the first night. I’m really excited.

Q: Given your concussion history, what level of concern did you have last season when you sustained one?

A: I really wasn’t too worried. I bounced back quicker than I ever have before, so I really feel good about it. I feel just as sharp as I have my whole career. So yeah, no worries at all.

Q: You just recently received your master’s in liberal studies from SMU. How much work did that entail during your time in the NFL, and what do you hope to do with that degree?

A: I really picked it back up just this offseason. I had four more classes, so I did three of them and I have one more that I’m finishing now, and I just walked in May. But what I plan to do with it, I think the good thing about SMU and the good thing about that degree is it kind of applies everywhere. And if I get back into firefighting, it’ll help me there. And it’ll help me as long as I’m playing in the NFL because I take a lot of leadership and psychology courses, so I think it’ll help me in whatever step I take next.

Q: Regarding firefighting, I noticed you recently did an event in Portland, and I know your cleats supported firefighter causes. How meaningful is that to you?

A: It’s super meaningful because I just realized that I have a platform to support something that I care about. The reason I do it in Portland is because my brother lives there and he goes to this Eagles bar every week and they treat him super well. So I just go up there and help them out a little bit.

It’s just a really important profession. I think every time you see a firefighter, it’s for a good reason. Everyone’s excited to see a fireman, and so it’s something I’m passionate about.

Q: Before transferring to SMU, you were teammates with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma. From then to now, what jumps out to you about his development?

A: On the field, I think that he’s just committed to getting better every single day. I think he’s a workhorse. He’s always working to get better. And off the field, he’s pretty much the same guy, which is cool to see. He hasn’t let his stardom or any of his success get to him. He’s always working hard and trying to be a good leader.

Q: After the way last season ended, have you noticed any difference in him this spring?

A: I definitely think that him and the rest of the team in general just know that we left a lot of ball out last year. I think everybody’s just committed. We know that this is a shot for us to make a run, and I think everybody recognizes that.

Q: From Dallas Goedert, what’s the biggest thing you’ve learned from him?

A: His approach to the game is really unique I think. Dallas, he loves to have fun, he loves to play loose. I think that’s what makes him a good player. And I think in my career, I could get a little uptight, so he’s just showed me through his actions to play loose and have fun, and I think it’s helped me a lot.

Q: From what you can tell with the offense so far, what kind of season is Dallas going to have?

A: A great year. I mean, every time he’s out there, he’s doing something spectacular. He knows and we all know that he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, All-Pro tight end. He’s been unfortunate with some injuries, but hopefully he has a Pro Bowl-type year.

Q: Biggest takeaway from attending Tight End University?

A: Just how good of dudes all those guys are. I didn’t know what to expect. I had missed the last two years, just wasn’t able to go. But it’s a really good community, and I think everybody genuinely wants to help everybody get better, and that’s such a cool thing for the position.