Is Haason Reddick underpaid by the Eagles? The NFL sack leader responds: ‘Y’all know what’s going on’

Haason Reddick’s absence during the Eagles’ first two training camp practices was obvious not only because he’s one of the top returning performers from a team that reached the Super Bowl, but also he was the lone player from the 53-man roster not participating.

The Eagles listed Reddick with a groin injury, and while he was expected to miss up to three practices, Reddick returned a little earlier than expected. He was back in limited fashion for the team’s third session on Sunday, and he was a limited participant again during the first padded practice on Tuesday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his mid-June youth camp, Reddick briefly acknowledged his groin issue. But his comments regarding his current contract situation were most pertinent.

Combining the regular season and playoffs, Reddick registered the most sacks in the league last season with 19 1/2. He also tied for the NFL lead with five forced fumbles, and he became the first player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks in three consecutive seasons for three different teams.

However, his contract — he has two seasons remaining on the three-year deal worth $45 million that he signed in March 2022 — ranks 16th in annual average salary among NFL edge rushers, according to Over the Cap.

While he discussed the ongoing conundrum, Reddick was direct regarding his impact on the field.

“At this point, I’m done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody,” he said. “I’ve put enough work out there, I’ve put enough film out there, enough tape out there — that my play now speaks for itself. People can make their opinions off of that. I don’t have to second-guess myself. I don’t feel like I have to show anybody anything. I’ve done that all. I’m at a point now where I’m done talking like I have anything to prove. I’m done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody.

“I’m always worried about now, ‘How can Haason be better as a football player, as a person? And how can I continue to help the team?’”

Asked pointedly whether or not he feels underpaid, Reddick replied: “I mean, (laughs), I ain’t gonna sit here and ... like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on. I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly.”

Reddick finished fourth in Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year voting behind San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“I’m going to keep coming out, keep working, man,” Reddick said. “Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I’m just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys — and let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Reddick retook his usual spot during the stretch period, at the front right corner near other pass rushers and defensive linemen. He lined up for early individual drills, but was held out during all of the full team-oriented parts of practice, including 11-on-11. With Reddick sidelined, the Eagles rolled out a combination of Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, rookie Nolan Smith, Kyron Johnson, and Janarius Robinson for their top edge-rush combinations throughout practice. Reddick declined to set a date for when he’d return to full go.

“We don’t want a lingering injury — it’s not even an injury,” he said. “But we don’t want a lingering pain, something that’s going to go on during the season. So we’re just working on it day by day, we’ve been making great progress.”

Reddick, who turns 29 in September, and Sweat, 26, both have two years remaining on their respective contracts. Outside of future financial implications, Reddick said he wants to be remembered as a “legend.”

“Last year, I showed I’m the most elite, the best at what I do,” Reddick said. “I want to be great. Simply that. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be a decorated player when it’s all said and done for me.”