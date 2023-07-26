Skip to content
Eagles’ Haason Reddick misses the start of training camp

Reddick is expected to miss at least the first two practices with a groin injury.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick talks with reporters at his locker at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles lost in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Haason Reddick missed the Eagles’ opening practice of training camp Wednesday with a groin injury.

The indication from the team is the star edge rusher will be back by the weekend, but Reddick will miss at least the first two practices of camp with the injury.

Reddick is the lone player on the active roster not participating in practice. The Eagles will also be without wide receiver Devon Allen, who they placed on the Non-Football Injury list before practice.

