Eagles’ Haason Reddick misses the start of training camp

Haason Reddick missed the Eagles’ opening practice of training camp Wednesday with a groin injury.

The indication from the team is the star edge rusher will be back by the weekend, but Reddick will miss at least the first two practices of camp with the injury.

Reddick is the lone player on the active roster not participating in practice. The Eagles will also be without wide receiver Devon Allen, who they placed on the Non-Football Injury list before practice.