Jordan Mailata’s journey, the Eagles clinch the division, and more ‘Hard Knocks’ highlights

It was a festive episode of Hard Knocks as the HBO documentary series released it’s latest episode on Tuesday, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the Eagles clinching the NFC East ahead of the holiday season.

The latest episode looked into Jordan Mailata’s journey from playing in the National Rugby League in Australia to getting drafted to the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, the Birds clinching the division, and more.

Here’s everything you missed from the latest episode of Hard Knocks ...

Mailata’s journey from rugby to NFL

Last Wednesday, leading up to their Week 16 matchup against the Commanders, the Eagles hosted their practice at Lincoln Financial Field. With Lane Johnson due to a foot injury, Eagles offensive tackle Mailata continued to act as a mentor to the younger players on the team.

Eight years ago, he would have never pictured himself in this position.

“I was 20 years old when I joined the International Player Pathway program,” Mailata said. “The program aimed to bring a connection between the NFL to the rest of the world and grow the sport in that respective spot that the athlete was from. So, I thought ‘Why not give it a go?’

“[When I was] drafted by the Eagles with a seventh round pick, I was kind of like flabbergasted. I didn’t understand what was happening but I knew that a team was taking a chance on me, a kid that never played football before. ... I can’t believe I’m still here playing this game eight years later. In my eighth season, still trying to figure this thing out.”

Now, Mailata has become a crucial part of the Tush Push, earned second-team All-Pro honors, is a Super Bowl champ, and a proud member of the Philly Specials — a Christmas music group consisting of himself, Johnson, and former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

‘Been there, won that’

After a 29-18 win over the Commanders, the Eagles clinched the division — becoming the first back-to-back NFC East champs since 2004. After the game, the team unboxed some early Christmas presents and expanded their wardrobe with new NFC East championship hats and t-shirts that read “Been there, won that.”

Of course, the win didn’t come without drama. With the Eagles leading, 29-10, late in the game, Nick Sirianni made the decision to go for a two-point conversion. At the end of the play, a fight broke out between Washington and Philadelphia players — resulting in three ejections.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Eagles veteran Brandon Graham made sure to trash talk some of the Washington fans on the sideline.

“Aye, we got some new gear for y’all after the game,” Graham said. “We got some more gear for you. We got some Eagles gear for you after the game. Don’t worry, we got you.

After the game, the Eagles could be seen celebrating in the locker room with their new gear.

The Commanders will get a second chance at the Eagles to end the regular season. But before that, the Birds will travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Guys, we talk about doing special [expletive],” Sirianni said. “Winning the division is doing special [expletive]. Nobody has repeated in the division in [21] years, right. Y’all should be proud of that. You don’t do special [expletive] unless you’ve got the men in this room, the talent that we have, and that we play with great [expletive] detail, and we do that [expletive] together.

“We got a long way to go. Enjoy it now and we’re back to work. We got a lot to be thankful for.”

Jalen Hurts added: “Everything is in our hands. Control what we can, continue to stack, continue to build, continue to get more hats and t-shirts.”