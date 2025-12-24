A ‘New Heights’ gift guide for ‘dudes who can’t shop good:’ Where do scented candles and gift cards stand?

If you’re still on the hunt for any last minute Christmas gifts, or you’re already preparing for next year, then Jason and Travis Kelce have got you covered.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the former Eagles center and Kansas City tight end put together the ultimate gift guide for “dudes who can’t shop good” — but of course, they had some help from Not Gonna Lie host, Kylie Kelce.

Here are some of the best gifts included in the New Heights gift guide:

Gift cards

You typically can’t go wrong with a gift card. When it comes to last-minute shopping, these are some of the easiest gifts you can grab for friends and loved ones. Sure, it may not be the most thoughtful gift option in the world, but it’s definitely going to be one of the more useful ones.

“If it’s to a store you know that she shops, yes,” Kylie said. “I think some women may find this to be a little impersonal. But also, with online shopping then she’s guaranteed to get something she wants and it’ll come right to her door.”

But is a gift card enough on its own? According to Jason, it’s not.

“i just feel like if it’s somebody special, I wouldn’t roll into the holidays with just a gift card,” Jason said.

Scented candles

So, what pairs well with a gift card? To Kylie, a scented candle would have been perfect. Unfortunately, she happens to be married to someone who doesn’t enjoy the fresh smells of cinnamon, gingerbread, and peppermint taking over the house.

“I’m anti-candles,” Jason said. “I don’t like chemicals just burned and thrust into the air for me to be breathing in all day so I can get brain cancer.

“I don’t think it makes any sense. Why would I want some artificial [expletive] flower thing in the air that some person made in a lab from some combination of vegetable this and that. And this essence, I don’t want it in my face.”

Jewelry

If you’re gift hunting for that special someone, then you may be looking for something bigger than gift cards and candles. Jewelry can be another option — whether it’s a nice set of earrings, a pearl necklace, a tennis bracelet, or a shiny ring.

“Jewelry is a great idea,” Kylie said. “Because I think there’s varying degrees of jewelry.”

Jason responded: “Is there a bad degree of jewelry? Like, would you get something and be like ‘Oh, this is not it and I’m mad?’”

“I don’t know if I would be mad,” Kylie said. “I just think that if it’s going to turn your skin green, probably don’t get it as a gift.”

Kitchen appliances

To Travis, some of the perfect gifts can even be kitchen appliances. The Chiefs tight end revealed that one of his fiancé Taylor Swift’s favorite gifts that she’s ever received from him was a bread slicer.

“I will say that one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer,” Travis said. “She’s been throwing together so much [expletive] sourdough. Gosh, the best gut health there is.”

Health & fitness related gifts

And when it comes to health and fitness-related gifts, this one can be a little tricky.

“You’re asking the wrong person because I would say yes,” Kylie said. “More [generally], I would say — unless she explicitly asks for it — absolutely not.”

“You also buy her a set of pants that are a size smaller,” Jason said, jokingly. “With a card that says ‘You can do it.’”

Kylie responded: “Aggressively, no.”

