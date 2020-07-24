One potential consolation of the ceremony being pushed back is that he might get the opportunity to go into the Hall of Fame with one of his dearest friends and former coach, Dick Vermeil. Vermeil was a finalist this year in the head-coaching category. Two coaches — Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson — were selected ahead of him. The Hall of Fame is planning to add one “senior” coach to the Hall in each of the next four years. The four top candidates are Vermeil, Mike Holmgren, Tom Flores and Don Coryell.