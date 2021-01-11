Staley is likely the leading internal candidate. The 45-year-old interviewed for the Eagles’ head coaching gig in 2016 and was the team’s assistant head coach the last few years in addition to his role as running backs coach. Hiring Staley would afford the Eagles two things: the ability to maintain the culture the team has had during Pederson’s tenure and presumably the flexibility for general manager Howie Roseman and Lurie to have significant say in coaching-staff hires. As a first-time head coach who has been with the organization for 10 years, Staley is familiar with the players and the organization. Because he’s not coming from a position of great leverage, he’d likely receive guidance on his staff from Roseman and Lurie, which played a part in Pederson’s departure.