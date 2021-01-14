“You can hire somebody really steeped in offense, or you’ve seen great offenses coached by head coaches coming from the defensive side,” Lurie said during a Monday news conference. “I don’t think there’s any predilection for one over the other, but I do think somebody that is constantly curious of where the league is headed and what you need to do to have really good units and again, without a really good elite offense, I tend to err on that side. But not that side of the ball for head coach. Doesn’t matter.”