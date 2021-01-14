Jeffrey Lurie’s private jet is getting plenty of use these days.
The Eagles’ owner has brought both Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith in for interviews in the last two days, with Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo expected to meet with the organization on Friday.
Saleh, the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator, interviewed late Wednesday night, according to a league source. Smith, the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator met with the team Thursday.
Saleh, 41, has been one of the most sought-after coaching candidates this cycle because of the 49ers’ defensive success during his four-year tenure as the group’s leader. Even though he’s a defensive-minded coach in a league driven by offense, he’s reportedly expected to bring one of the 49ers’ offensive assistants, either passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur or run-game coordinator Mike McDaniel, to be his offensive coordinator. This would ensure the Eagles get an innovative offensive scheme to go along with Saleh.
Saleh would offer the Eagles a chance to slightly change their defensive system without needing sweeping personnel changes. He’s employed a similar 4-3 defensive front that lines edge rushers out of a wide-9 technique, although he’s been less linebacker agnostic than former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was. Saleh has developed a reputation for using defensive backs in multiple positions and adjusting his scheme to suit his personnel.
The Eagles have typically hired offensive-minded coaches during Lurie’s tenure, but the owner said earlier this week he wasn’t putting too much stock in which side of the ball Doug Pederson’s replacement favored.
“You can hire somebody really steeped in offense, or you’ve seen great offenses coached by head coaches coming from the defensive side,” Lurie said during a Monday news conference. “I don’t think there’s any predilection for one over the other, but I do think somebody that is constantly curious of where the league is headed and what you need to do to have really good units and again, without a really good elite offense, I tend to err on that side. But not that side of the ball for head coach. Doesn’t matter.”
If the Eagles do decide to stick with offensive-minded head coaches, which is likely, Smith is one of the top candidates. The 38-year-old spent the last two seasons as the Titans’ offensive coordinator and has been instrumental in resurrecting Ryan Tannehill’s career.
Tannehill had 192 play-action dropbacks in Smith’s scheme last season, which was the fourth highest in the league. Derrick Henry’s been the NFL leader in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark this year. The Titans offense has been one of the best in the league under Smith, ranking fourth in defense-adjusted value over average, Football Outsider’s offensive efficiency stat, last season and sixth the year before.
It’s worth noting both Saleh and Smith are finalists for the Jets’ head-coaching vacancy as well, having interviewed twice already. Saleh and Smith have garnered interest from nearly every team searching for a head coach this cycle.
Mayo has flown a little more under the radar. The former Patriots linebacker has been New England’s inside linebacker coach for just two seasons, his only coaching experience. He’s expected to meet with the team Friday morning.
Mayo, 34, played eight years in the league with the Patriots, making one All-Pro team and two Pro Bowls. The Eagles are the only organization to interview him so far, but he could be more open to staff input from Lurie and Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman because of his inexperience as a coach.
Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this report.