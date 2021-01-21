But he is also now on his fourth coach in 10 years, all while Roseman has remained entrenched. Lurie’s trust in the GM has been long established, and it’s not as if Pederson won that Super Bowl three years ago on his own. Roseman showed in 2016-17 that he can build a title team. But the last three years have all but offset what had been gained when Lurie reinserted his personnel authority after Kelly had won a power struggle in 2015.