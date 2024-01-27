Eagles name Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

Less than a week after firing defensive coordinator Sean Desai, the Eagles have found their next man for the job.

The Eagles announced Saturday that they hired Vic Fangio to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. On Wednesday, Fangio mutually parted ways with the Miami Dolphins, where he occupied the same role for the 2023 season.

“Vic’s reputation obviously speaks for itself,” said Nick Sirianni in a statement. “He’s a brilliant defensive mind who has coached at a very high level in this league for many years. In my time spent with Vic, I’ve seen firsthand what makes him such a great coach — tremendous knowledge of the game, passion, and work ethic.”

Fangio, 65, is a native of Dunmore, Lackawanna County, went to East Stroudsburg University , and coached at Dunmore from 1979-81. He is no stranger to the Eagles staff, serving as a consultant to the team during last year’s postseason.

During the lead-up to the Super Bowl, according to the NFL Network at the time, Fangio contributed to self-scouting and projects related to the offense under coordinator Shane Steichen as the Eagles prepared to face the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.

For 23 years, Fangio has held the title of either defensive coordinator or head coach in the NFL. His previous stops as defensive coordinator include the Carolina Panthers (1995-98), the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), the Houston Texans (2002-05), the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14), the Chicago Bears (2015-18), and the Dolphins. Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2019-21. In total, Fangio has 37 years of NFL coaching experience.

Fangio is the author of his own 3-4 defensive scheme known for its use of two-high safeties and light boxes. Teams across the league have implemented versions of Fangio’s defense over the last few years, including the Eagles. Desai learned under Fangio while serving as a defensive quality control coach with the Bears. Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator from 2021-22, drew inspiration from Fangio’s scheme.

Gannon took the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job following the Super Bowl after Fangio had already accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Dolphins. Fangio’s defense in Miami finished No. 22 in points against, No. 10 in total yards against, No. 30 in third-down percentage, and No. 28 in red-zone percentage. The Dolphins notably lacked starters on defense including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard, and edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb at times throughout the season.

Fangio will now be tasked with getting the Eagles’ defense back on track after a dismal 2023 season. Desai was responsible for calling defensive plays for the first 13 games of the season until the team suffered back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Then, Sirianni re-assigned play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

The Eagles went on to lose four of their last five games with Patricia calling the defense, including their 32-9 wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defense finished No. 30 in points against, No. 26 in total yards against, No. 31 in third-down percentage, and No. 30 in red-zone percentage.

“I know I put Matt in a tough spot, and I know I put Sean in a tough spot, obviously,” Sirianni said Wednesday. “But at the time that I did that, I did it because I thought it was the best decision for the football team.”