Who is Vic Fangio? Everything you need to know about the Eagles’ potential new defensive coordinator

Vic Fangio’s fingerprints have been all over the Eagles defense for the last two seasons. Both Jonathan Gannon and Sean Desai ran Fangio-inspired schemes while with the Birds.

The veteran coach, who was a consultant with the Eagles during last year’spostseason, wasn’t an option for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles at defensive coordinator after Gannon left last offseason, as he had already signed on as the Miami Dolphins’ new DC.

But Miami and Fangio, 65, officially parted ways on Wednesday, and per reports from Adam Schefter, Fangio is expected to be the next Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Here are five things to know about the guy who could be the Eagles’ new leader on defense ...

1. Fangio is from Eastern Pennsylvania — and loves the Phillies

Fangio is from Dunmore, just outside of Scranton, and started his coaching career at his alma mater, Dunmore High School. He also served as an assistant defensive coach for the Philadelphia Stars, Philly’s old USFL team, in 1984 before getting his first NFL coaching job.

Fangio is a dedicated Phillies fan, and told The Athletic in 2017 that he doesn’t go to sleep without knowing if the Phillies won or lost.

2. Fangio worked for the Eagles — and Sirianni — before

Fangio was fired as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2021 after three seasons and joined the Eagles as a defensive consultant in the lead-up to the Super Bowl and reportedly working with the offense to help scout opposing defenses.

He has also worked with members of the Eagles’ former staff. Desai was a quality control coach on defense while Fangio was defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears.

3. He has a lot of experience, including history as a head coaching

Fangio has been coaching in the NFL for 36seasons. In addition to serving as the head coach of the Broncos from 2019-2021 — and putting up a 19-30 record during his time there — Fangio has been a defensive coordinator for six NFL teams.

Here’s his full NFL and college coaching history:

1986-1994: New Orleans Saints, linebackers coach 1995-1998: Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator 1999-2001: Indianapolis Colts, defensive coordinator 2002-2005: Houston Texans, defensive coordinator 2006-2008: Baltimore Ravens, special assistant to head coach/defensive assistant 2009: Baltimore Ravens, linebackers coach 2010: Stanford, defensive coordinator 2011-2014: San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator 2015-2018: Chicago Bears, defensive coordinator 2019-2021: Denver Broncos, head coach 2023: Miami Dolphins, defensive coordinator

4. His defenses are consistently elite and highly-ranked

Fangio has been one of the most coveted defensive coordinators in the league for decades for a reason — he gets results. The Dolphins allowed the 10th-fewest yards per game of any team in the league in 2023, allowing 318.3 per game. Fangio’s defenses have ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed and scoring defense 10 times each over his 20 years as a defensive coordinator.

5. The Eagles are already running Fangio’s scheme

Fangio’s scheme is one of the NFL’s most popular. His two-high safety alignment helps limit explosive plays, and he’s one of the best at disguising coverages and forcing quarterbacks make reads after the snap.

Gannon learned Fangio’s scheme from Brandon Staley, who worked under Fangio with the Bears. The Eagles hired Desai last offseason in part due to his connection to Fangio.

