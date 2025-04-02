The Eagles will be among the honorees at Mural Arts’ Wall Ball fundraising event

Mural Arts Philadelphia will host Wall Ball, a fundraising event, on May 9, honoring those who embody the organization’s commitment to address systemic inequalities, foster restorative justice, and uplift communities through art. Among the honorees are the Eagles.

The Super Bowl champs will be honored for their achievements off the field, demonstrating a commitment to the community through philanthropic initiatives, including the Eagles Autism Foundation and other youth programs. Each year, the Eagles partner with Mural Arts for an “Eagles Day” when they decorate a local school with a new mural.

Advertisement

The theme for the event is “Restoring Hope: Where Art and Justice Meet.” The Eagles will be joined by other honorees, including City Council president Kenyatta Johnson, journalist Sarena Snider, and artist King Saladeen, who is also the recipient of the Visionary Artist Award.

» READ MORE: The Eagles can wear kelly green more often next season thanks to an NFL rule change

“We are honored to bring together such extraordinary individuals and organizations at Wall Ball 2025 to celebrate the transformative power of art and justice,” the executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, Jane Golden, said in a news release. “This year’s theme ... underscores our deep commitment to fostering healing and equity through art. Together, we can continue building bridges, inspiring change, and creating opportunities for all.”

Wall Ball will be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, a 24-lane bowling alley and restaurant at 1009 Canal Street. The show will feature an exclusive VIP seated dinner on the first floor and an after-party upstairs.

The event will be emceed by poet Nina “Lyrispect” Ball and will feature appearances by the Eagles cheerleading squad, drum line, and mascot Swoop. There also will be live painting activations from local artists.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday and will be available to purchase on the Mural Arts website.