The Eagles can wear kelly green more often next season thanks to an NFL rule change

Eagles fans are waiting with baited breath to learn the fate of the Tush Push — but at least one NFL rule change is already a big win.

On Monday, NFL owners approved a rule proposal that will allow teams to wear alternate or throwback uniforms four times in a season, up from three last year, Broncos president Damani Leech confirmed. For the Eagles, that means more games in kelly green.

In 2022, the Eagles proposed a rule change allowing for an alternate helmet, which paved the way for the return of the kelly green jerseys the following year. Ever since their return, they’ve been massively popular with fans and the Eagles have worn them twice a year in both 2023 and 2024.

The team’s all-black look also counts as an alternate jersey, and the Eagles wore those once in 2024. The fourth game could be an opportunity to wear the kelly greens a third time, or give the Birds another game in all black.

The rule also allows for standard helmets with alternate jerseys, and vice versa, instead of needing to match the alternate helmets with the alternate jerseys. I don’t think the Eagles will be using the kelly green helmets with the midnight green jerseys, but hey, now they could if they wanted to.