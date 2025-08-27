Howie Roseman balances ‘defend[ing] our title’ and avoiding a 2018 repeat as Eagles set 53-man roster

The Eagles have spent the last several months distancing themselves from the Super Bowl they won in February, especially coach Nick Sirianni and his returning players.

There was the ring ceremony in July. And there will be the unveiling of a second banner before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field next week. But questions about repeating or avoiding the dreaded championship hungover have been met with resistance.

“We’re not defending [expletive],” tackle Jordan Mailata said at training camp’s start.

Howie Roseman is permitted a different viewpoint. As general manager, it’s his job to build a roster that can win in the present but is sustainable for the future. He must see the bigger picture, which is why last season’s accomplishment might have slipped out of his mouth on Tuesday.

“The hardest part for us is trying to balance the development of players, the development of young players who we like, and doing whatever we can to go out and defend our title,” Roseman said after trimming the Eagles roster to 53 players, “and to put the best team forward here for Dallas and going forward.”

It wasn’t a faux pas. He was merely stating the obvious. And in truth, the Eagles seem more equipped to handle the defending part than they did seven years ago. Roseman appears to have learned from the mistakes of post-Super Bowl LII that subsequently led to a three-year regression.

Does that meant the Eagles will repeat or even get back to the playoffs? Heck, no. Key pieces from the team that demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans are gone. In their place are younger, more unproven players. The schedule is tougher on paper. The Birds have a target on their backs.

And a thousand other variables could prevent the Eagles from repeating. But Roseman will fiddle with the roster as much as any GM, as he juggles the short-term with the long-term to avoid a repeat of 2018-20.

He made two trades in camp and three more in a span of six hours on Sunday. He cut 38 players two days later. But he gets to sign some of them back to the 16-man practice squad. He’ll see if anyone worthwhile slips to the Eagles with the last pick on the waiver wire.

“We’re not done,” Roseman said. “We’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours. I think I said this the last time we spoke, we got a lot of [draft] picks here.”

In other words, he might not be done trading. That deadline doesn’t come until Nov. 4. So Roseman is far from finished. But most of his work is done. Here’s a closer look at what Sirianni has to work with — at least as of this writing — as the Eagles go about, er, defending their title:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell.

Cut: Kyle McCord, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Roseman said that trading for Howell had nothing to do with McKee’s fractured thumb. That’s mostly true. McKee’s availability for the opener is still in doubt and there was little chance McCord would have dressed as the No. 2 quarterback. But in the grander scheme, the Eagles wanted a viable third option who could be Hurts’ backup in a year should McKee get traded next offseason. They didn’t envision that potential for McCord, who struggled to pick up the offense and lacked certain physical traits to offset liabilities. Maybe the rookie returns to the practice squad, but the guess here is some other team will take a gamble on the St. Joseph’s Prep alum.

Running backs (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren.

Cut: Montrell Johnson, Keilan Robinson, ShunDerrick Powell.

Barkley will likely see more stacked boxes after a historic 2024. That won’t necessarily be a bad thing if Hurts can take advantage through the air. Shipley is slated for an elevated role behind Barkley. Dillon has a more extensive resumé than Shipley, but he’s also coming off a serious neck injury. There was some question if Dillion would make the initial 53, but the Eagles couldn’t afford to lose him to the waiver wire. VanSumeren has a package of plays as the fullback, but will see the field more on special teams.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Darius Cooper, John Metchie.

Injured reserve: Johnny Wilson.

Cut: Ainias Smith, Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, Avery Williams, Taylor Morin, Ife Adeyi.

A.J. Brown and Smith, when healthy, form one of the better receiving duos in the league. Their injuries in camp allowed Dotson to improve his chemistry with Hurts. Dotson should be more involved in the offense in Year 2 in Philly. Cooper was the lone undrafted Cinderella to make the team. “He has tools in his body to be able to win one-on-one,” Sirianni said. “He’s big. He’s strong. He’s quick.” That said, Cooper’s role will likely be more as the blocking fourth receiver after Wilson’s season-ending knee and ankle injuries. Metchie needs more time in the scheme before the Eagles can make a full evaluation.

Ainias Smith, devoid of one defining skill, was expendable. He was also inconsistent catching the ball as both a receiver and returner. He may return to the practice squad and be promoted to return punts on game days. But Dotson or Cooper DeJean can handle the job without the Eagles wasting a spot.

Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson.

Cut: EJ Jenkins, Nick Muse, Cameron Latu.

Goedert agreed to a pay cut to run it back and has individual stakes in a contract year. He just needs to stay healthy. Calcaterra is a fine backup, but not exactly a blocking force. The same could be said of Granson, who won the No. 3 spot in camp through his receiving chops. Roseman could still add a prospect to the practice squad, where he often likes to stow development tight ends.

Offensive linemen (11): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams.

Injured reserve: Myles Hinton.

Cut: Kendall Lamm, Kenyon Green, Hollin Pierce, Laekin Vakalahi.

A whopping number of O-linemen made the cut. The first five should form one of the better units in the NFL. Dickerson’s knee injury may keep him out of the lineup to open the season and would immediately test Jeff Stoutland’s collection of reserves. Toth, who took the vested veteran route to the practice squad a year ago, makes the 53 this time around — for now. He could be Dickerson’s replacement, although Pryor is also an option.

Pryor’s guard-tackle versatility gave him an edge. Lamm’s inability to be the swing tackle led to trading for Fred Johnson, who left for the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency. “Just because we didn’t sign him,” Roseman said of Johnson, “doesn’t mean we weren’t trying to sign him.” Kendall delivered on expectations that he could back up Jurgens at center, even as a rookie.

Hinton’s “injury” allows him a possible redshirt year. Williams struggled and seemed the more likely of the two rookie tackles to be waived. Roseman explained the thinking behind keeping him. “You’ve got to look at it like, ‘If this guy went back into school, where would he be a year from now?’” the GM said. “Where can we get this guy two years from now? What would that look like?”

Defensive tackles (6): Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young.

Cut: Jacob Sykes, Joe Evans, Justin Robinson.

Carter, Ojomo, and Davis will play the majority of snaps in the interior. “Those guys all look primed to have a great year,” Roseman said. Carter is the linchpin. Ojomo had a great camp and will assume a larger role. Davis will play nose in the 3-4 front, but the Eagles are expecting more as a pass rusher after he lost 25 pounds. Can he deliver?

Robinson wasn’t going anywhere after getting drafted in the fourth round, but he may need nurturing. Hall and Young utilized what was in essence a developmental year in the farm system a year ago. Each has a chance to immediately enter into the defensive tackle rotation. Young projects as the backup nose should Davis miss time.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Cut: Patrick Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Ochaun Mathis, Jereme Robinson.

Roseman spoke glowingly about his edge defenders, but there is more projection at this position than perhaps anywhere else. Nolan Smith and Hunt showed promise last season, but both starters are getting promotions. Free-agent additions Uche and Ojulari have had varying degrees of success with other teams, but will that translate in a new scheme?

The Eagles need only so much from the reserves. Okoronkwo earned his way onto the roster and is insurance in case Uche and Ojulari can’t get it done. “I think that as he gets more familiar with our defense and can play fast,” Roseman said of Okoronkwo, “he’s got the tools to certainly help us in a rotation.”

Roseman would clearly love to bring Patrick Johnson back to the practice squad. He’s no longer subject to waivers, as he was a year ago when the New York Giants claimed him. “We’re big fans of Pat Johnson,” Roseman said.

Inside linebackers (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon.

Physically unable to perform list: Nakobe Dean.

Cut: Lance Dixon, Dallas Gant, Chance Campbell.

For the first time in some time, there weren’t uncertainties at off-ball linebacker. The four who made the team came as no surprise, and neither did Dean starting the season on the PUP. On Instagram he posted, “See y’all Week 5,” which is when he would be available to be activated. That may be optimistic. Even when he’s back, it’s doubtful he returns to starting alongside Baun. Campbell already won the job over Trotter and the Eagles aren’t likely to bench their top draft pick.

Cornerbacks (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett.

Cut: Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, Brandon Johnson, Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods.

Roseman was pretty much on point when he spoke about his cornerbacks, namely Mitchell (“Who we think is ready to take another jump,”) and DeJean (“One of the best young corners in the league”). The Eagles haven’t drafted a pair that good in two decades. Mitchell could be trusted enough to shadow top receivers in his sophomore season. DeJean will likely add base safety or outside corner to his slot nickel role to get him on the field for every snap.

None of the contenders for the vacant outside spot put a stamp on the position, but Jackson projects as the Week 1 starter. Ringo may have fallen short, but Roseman defended him. “Kelee is big. He’s fast. He’s strong,” he said. “Kelee has shown that he’s one of the best special teams players in this league.” Ringo and Bennett may still be needed on defense.

Safeties (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum.

Cut: Andre’ Sam, Lewis Cine, Maxen Hook.

Sydney Brown didn’t exactly win the spot opposite Blankenship. Mukuba might have been the pick had he not suffered shoulder and groin injuries in camp. But Brown didn’t lose the competition either. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seems more comfortable with the idea of him starting than he might have been before the summer. Either way, the leash may be short for whoever is there.

The job didn’t necessarily have to be filled. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was under contract for 2025. But Roseman traded him to the Texans for essentially the cap relief because Green didn’t pan out in the exchange. “We didn’t want to lose Chauncey,” Roseman said of Gardner-Johnson when asked about Green’s release in relation to the March trade. “That was just some of the nature of the business.”

We’ll see if it’s a topic that’s rehashed later this season.

Specialists (2): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

Cut: Charley Hughlett.

Hughlett’s exclusion came as a bit of shock since he’s not making much. But such is the life of a long snapper. The 10-year veteran will have to settle for a return to the practice squad and a weekly call-up until the Eagles are forced to sign him to the 53. Unless he loses their confidence.