Undrafted wide receiver Darius Cooper made the Eagles’ 53-man roster. Here’s who else made the cut

Six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut put Darius Cooper firmly in the mix to make the Eagles after going undrafted out of Tarleton State, a member of college football’s FCS subdivision.

From there, Cooper climbed the depth chart, earning occasional first-team reps that lasted through the end of training camp practices last week.

Injuries may have helped pave the way, but Cooper earned his spot on the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster submitted ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

A.J. Brown (hamstring) missed significant practice time. DeVonta Smith (back and groin) sat out multiple practices. Johnny Wilson suffered a season-ending leg injury. Terrace Marshall (knee) was injured early in camp and never made a strong push.

Second-year receiver Ainias Smith showed some improvement over the last few weeks but not enough to avoid being cut, paving the way for Cooper to be among the five receivers the Eagles kept.

The Eagles cut two draft picks: quarterback Kyle McCord and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland, both of whom were sixth-rounders. They will need to pass through waivers in order to be retained on the team’s practice squad. Rookie offensive lineman Myles Hinton, a sixth-round pick, was placed on injured reserve.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who had been on the physically unable to perform list in camp while recovering from patellar tendon surgery in his left knee, will go on the reserve/PUP list to start the season. He does not count against the 53-man roster.

Dean must miss the first four games of the season, allowing him to potentially return to the active roster for Week 5’s game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 5.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Eagles released long snapper Charley Hughlett.

Here is the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster in its entirety.

Quarterback (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Sam Howell

Running back (4)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper

Tight end (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Offensive line (11)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor, Brett Toth, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

Interior defensive line (6)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Defensive end/outside linebacker (5)

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Inside linebacker (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Cornerback (6)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams

Safety (4)

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Drew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Specialists (2)

Jake Elliott (K), Braden Mann (P)