The Eagles settled the matter of whether new Jets general manager Joe Douglas would be taking top personnel assistant Andy Weidl with him by naming Weidl as Douglas’s replacement on Thursday.
Weidl’s ascension to player personnel vice president was among a host of new titles the team announced, including executive vice president Howie Roseman reclaiming the general manager mantle he lost when he was demoted by Chip Kelly in 2015. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie restored Roseman to power the next year, but resisted calling him the general manager because, Lurie said, he felt Roseman did much more than a traditional GM.
Weidl, 44, a former Villanova offensive lineman, was brought to the organization by Douglas from the Ravens in 2016. He had worked in scouting and personnel for Baltimore since 2005. He began his scouting career in 1998 with the Steelers, working under Tom Donahoe, who currently is the Eagles’ senior director of player personnel.
Weidl’s brother Casey also got a promotion Thursday, to director of scouting operations.
Ian Cunningham, a former offensive lineman at Virginia, was promoted to assistant director of player personnel; he had been in charge of college scouting. Cunningham also came to the Eagles from Baltimore and had been considered a candidate for a Jets job under Douglas.
Roseman, talking to reporters Monday after the Carson Wentz contract announcement press conference. indicated he was not disposed to let Douglas raid the Eagles’ personnel staff. Roseman was smiling and making light, but Thursday’s moves underscored that he was also making a point.
“We’re very fortunate we have a lot of talented people in this building,” Roseman said. “We are deep in the front office. As he’s trying to recruit people from here, he says we’re extremely top heavy -- that’s his propaganda to me right now. But we have people all around the front office.”
In Thursday’'s announcement, Roseman made a similar point about front office depth, and added that the Eagles “strive to create an environment that emphasizes growth opportunity.”
Roseman mentioned Weidl and recently-hired football operations vice president Andrew Berry as executives who will “allow us to continue to build upon our culture and add to the leadership that exists across the entire football operations department.”
Here are the other new titles:
Brandon Brown is director of pro scouting; Bryce Johnston is director of football administration; Katie David is football operations director; former Dolphins scout Max Gruder has been hired as assistant director of pro scouting; Matt Holland is senior pro scout; Chris Nolan is player personnel scout; Ameena Soliman is player personnel coordinator; James Gilman has been hired as quantitative analyst; and Ed Miller and Craig Blake have been promoted to assistant equipment manager.