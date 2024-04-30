Eagles draft pick Jalyx Hunt called Howie Roseman ‘Big Pimpin.’ Here’s how he reacted.

The best moments that come out of the NFL draft often come from the phone call a college prospect receives from an NFL team. A dream is realized, and with only 13 players attending the draft in Detroit last week, hundreds of players enjoyed their moments in front of friends, family, and teammates.

For the Eagles, a big, emotional moment came when legacy linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was drafted by the same franchise his father starred for. However, it wasn’t the only moment that had social media buzzing after the official team account posted those draft calls.

Eagles third-round pick Jalyx Hunt, an edge rusher from Houston Christian, became the first player to be drafted from his school. What he said on his draft call will likely stick with fans, and general manager Howie Roseman, for a while.

“I called him and congratulated him, told him we were going to draft him, I said, ‘Hey this is Howie Roseman,’ and he said, ‘What’s up, Big Pimpin?’” Roseman said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show, joking to Eisen that it was “me and Jay-Z being in the same ballpark.”

“That is a first for me,” Roseman added with a laugh. “I was taken aback, it literally took me a second to kind of understand what he was saying to me. … I’m not sure it will be a last [time] now, based on the text messages I got over the weekend.”

Joining in on the fun was Collegeville Italian Bakery. The Montgomery County restaurant posted on its changeable billboard, “Howie ‘Big Pimpin’ Roseman Fly Eagles Fly” as a nod to Hunt and Roseman’s draft call.

Hunt is a player who is only scratching the surface of what he could be at the NFL level. At the very least, he’s already generating excitement off the field.