The unavoidable question laid bare by the muddled public messaging of the last couple of days has been well explored in these pages and in others. If Doug Pederson really was of the opinion that the best path forward for his coaching staff was with Mike Groh returning as offensive coordinator, and if that judgment changed after his end-of-season debrief with Lurie, then what does that say about Lurie’s faith in Pederson’s abilities as a decision-maker? And has the clock begun to tick on Pederson the way it did on Gabe Kapler when John Middleton chimed in with his opinion on who should be the Phillies’ hitting coach?