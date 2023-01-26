Eagles’ Howie Roseman is NFL executive of the year

Award season is in full swing in the NFL, and given their 14-3 record and No. 1 seed status, it’s no surprise that the Eagles have some contenders, like Jalen Hurts, who was named a finalist for the MVP and offensive player of the year awards on Wednesday.

As it turns out, they already have one winner — and it’s not someone on the field. It’s the guy in charge of putting those players on the field: general manager Howie Roseman, who on Thursday was named the Pro Football Writers’ Association’s executive of the year.

That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to many in Philadelphia, who have had an up-and-down relationship with Roseman over the years but have been singing his praises all season long after the moves he made this offseason turned the Eagles from a playoff team to a Super Bowl favorite.

Those moves include the trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who set a franchise record for receiving yards this season. Roseman also pulled off the free-agent signings of defensive players Haason Reddick, who helped the Eagles to an NFL-high 70 sacks, and James Bradberry, who was cast off by the Giants. In addition, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kyzir White been excellent in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Roseman also had a solid draft this year, landing Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean out of Georgia.

Now the Eagles are one win shy of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years, the last time Roseman was named executive of the year.