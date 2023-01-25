Jalen Hurts a finalist for NFL MVP and offensive player of the year awards

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of five finalists for the NFL MVP award, the league announced Wednesday.

Hurts, 24, led the Eagles to a league-high 14 wins and the NFC’s top playoff seed in his second year as a starter. In addition to his 3,701 yards passing and 22 touchdown passes, Hurts added 760 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The other four MVP finalists are Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Hurts is also an offensive player of the year nominee, along with Mahomes, Jefferson, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The winners will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

In addition to being named an NFL MVP finalist, Hurts was selected as the winner of the Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club. He becomes the seventh Eagles quarterback to win the award, a list that includes Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin, Ron Jaworski, Michael Vick, and Randall Cunningham, who won three times.

Hurts was also named to the Pro Bowl and selected as a 2nd team All-Pro by the Associated Press.