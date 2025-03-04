Eagles GM Howie Roseman has an interesting take on what it feels like to win a Super Bowl

Howie Roseman played a big part in the Eagles winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history — building an absolute powerhouse of a team in the offseason. Now, the “Architect” is celebrating the win by attending signings, filing for trademarks, and making podcast appearances.

Roseman recently joined Todd McShay on The McShay Show to discuss everything from building a roster to comparing both Eagles Super Bowl wins — using a very graphic analogy for his explanation.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you missed…

‘I think that this one, it was more fun’

After the Eagles dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, green and white confetti poured down the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as players and coaches alike — including Roseman — celebrated the team’s latest achievement.

But unlike Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, this wasn’t a first for Roseman. The Eagles general manager witnessed the team’s first Super Bowl win in Minneapolis when Nick Foles led the Birds against a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team. But this time around felt a little different for Roseman.

“It’s almost like the first time you have sex,” Roseman said. “You’re so glad you had sex. It’s not even the quality of it. The second time it’s like, ‘Wow, I can actually have fun and enjoy this.’

» READ MORE: A day inside the cult of Howie Roseman: ‘I’d take a bullet for him’

“I think that this one — now the game was a little different and we were fortunate about that — I think that this one, it was more fun. It was less of a relief, less of like an ‘Alright, I got one. I can check that box off,’ and more like a ‘Let’s enjoy it, let’s have fun,’ understanding a little bit better how to celebrate it. So, I think because of the way the game was, it was easier to kind of go down and celebrate with the players and when that confetti falls and you know you’re the last team standing, that’s the only thing you strive for going forward.”

Super Bowl LIX was a much easier watch for Eagles fans compared to Super Bowl LII. Although the scoreboard read 40-22, it didn’t tell the full story of the game. The Chiefs were down 34-0 in the third quarter before getting most of their scores in garbage time. Meanwhile, in 2018, the Eagles managed to pull off a 41-33 win with Foles putting on the best performance of his career.

Building a roster

Roseman has done so much for the Eagles, creating a championship team in the offseason — signing former New York Giants running back Barkley, and transforming the Eagles defense by drafting Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Jalyx Hunt, and signing Zack Baun and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

So what does Roseman really look for when building a roster? Sure, it has something to do with each player’s talent on the field — but the most important aspect to Roseman when recruiting a player is his attitude off the field.

“It’s easy to make excuses for guys,” Roseman said. “For us, we have some objective things that I can’t even overrule. For one, violence against women. It’s just not for us. So, it’s like I won’t even watch them. I won’t even talk about it. It’s just deal breakers for us. I can’t go, ‘But he’s really good and he did it 10 years ago and he learned from it.’ It just doesn’t work for us.

“I have four kids. I want them to be able to walk in the locker room and me not have to go, ‘Just skip over that locker.’ Now, that doesn’t mean we got perfect guys. They’re from different backgrounds. Some guys pop off more than others. Our head coach does that sometimes. He’s my guy, I love him. But I think for us, having good people, having people that you can rally around — our two championship teams had really good people — you can’t tell me that we can’t win with good people.”