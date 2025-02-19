Nike has competition for the ‘Love, Hurts’ trademark: someone from New Jersey

“Love, Hurts” became one of the centerpieces of Friday’s Super Bowl parade — not only was the phrase seen on Jalen Hurts’ hoodie but it was the latest addition to LOVE Park as part of Nike’s Jordan Brand ad campaign. The phrase has popped up throughout similar ads — including a new Jordan commercial that was released after the Birds’ Super Bowl win.

Since then, the phrase has caught the attention of many, and it looks like Nike may have some competition for the trademark. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, before Friday’s parade ended, a trademark application was filed for ‘Love, Hurts’ with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by New Jersey native Alexandria Garcia. Garcia’s filing states the phrase would be used for different clothing apparel such as shirts, sports jerseys, headwear, sleepwear, socks, and golf gear.

Advertisement

It’s still uncertain how Nike’s plans could be affected by Garcia’s trademark filing. Nike has been working with the fifth-year quarterback ever since he was signed to an endorsement deal after his first Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown bought a life-size mannequin to display his unwashed Super Bowl uniform

‘I bleed for this city’

But “Love, Hurts” wasn’t the only trademark filed after Friday’s parade. After Howie Roseman was hit in the head by a flying beer can — which did in fact leave a nasty cut — the Eagles general manager stood at the podium in front of the Art Museum and yelled, “I bleed for this city!”

On Saturday, the company Bleeding Bird LLC filed a trademark application to use the phrase for a clothing line. According to the trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Los Angeles based company Bleeding Bird lists Roseman’s manager as the point of contact. Gerben later reported that the Eagles said any proceeds would be donated to charity.