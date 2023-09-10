Sources: Eagles RB Rashaad Penny expected to be a healthy scratch vs. Patriots

Running back Rashaad Penny is expected to be inactive for the Eagles’ season opener against the New England Patriots, league sources told The Inquirer on Sunday.

Penny, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles as a free agent in the offseason that had $600,000 guaranteed (max value $2.1 million). The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, playing 42 of 66 possible games (11 starts) and racking up 1,918 rushing yards on 337 attempts (5.7 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also had one receiving touchdown in 2019.

His 2022 season ended in Week 5 when he fractured his fibula against the New Orleans Saints. Penny finished the year with 57 carries for 346 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

With Penny expected to be out of the rotation against the Patriots, the Eagles will likely divide the workload among running backs D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott. There is no indication that Penny has suffered an injury, as the Eagles did not list any players on the final injury report on Friday.

“I feel really great,” Penny said Wednesday. “Healthy as can be. Down to the lightest I’ve been in a while. So just keep stacking up days and just keep taking advantage of my opportunities and being prepared. That’s just the best thing that I’ve always learned.”