For Eagles running backs, it’s RB1 for all — at least for now

Predictably, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has remained tight-lipped regarding questions about his depth chart.

The Eagles open the regular season with a road contest against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and there are still lingering questions at a few positions, including running back.

In multiple instances, Sirianni has declined to name a starter in the backfield. The current version of the team’s depth chart lists all four running backs on the active roster (D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott) as RB1.

There’s a chance the Eagles take a committee approach, but if the rep distribution among the group from training camp is an indicator, Swift and Gainwell will be vying for the lead role vacated by former starter Miles Sanders. In addition to his rushing responsibilities, Swift has lined up all across the line of scrimmage as a receiver, while Gainwell has retained his role as the team’s featured back in the two-minute offense.

Powered by one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, the Eagles finished fifth in rushing offense (147.6 yards per game) and third in total offense (389.1) in 2022, while quarterback Jalen Hurts added a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns.

“We obviously talk about [carries],” offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said Thursday. “[Running backs coach] Jemal Singleton does a great job of getting all those guys the reps they need to be ready to go out there and perform. But it is a little bit of feel, as well. I talked about adaptability, and just trying to create different matchups. A little bit of it depends on the flow of the game, but we’re confident in all of those guys that they can go out there and help us.

“I think for us, it’s being able to find that balance of keeping those guys fresh, creating the matchups that we need to create, and riding the hot hand ... all three of those things really play a part in that rotation as the game moves along.”

Said Gainwell: “[Johnson] is doing a great job with making sure everybody has an opportunity. It’s his show now. He’s taking full advantage of [play calling] and making sure Jalen is ready for the calls. I’m looking forward to Week 1, I can’t wait to get started.”

The Patriots finished sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed last season, and fourth in yards per carry.

Swift, who was acquired during draft weekend in a trade with the Detroit Lions, offers the Eagles with a dynamic option out of the backfield. During the early portions of Thursday’s practice, Swift broke away from the running backs and participated in individual drills with the wide receivers. Swift ran through an assortment of routes, hauling in passes from Johnson before he later rejoined his tailback mates.

“This is a winning culture here,” Swift said. “It’s a mindset. ... Coach Sirianni makes it a point that last year was last year. We’re a new team. We’ve got to create an identity. We’ve got to focus on what we’re doing now. I’m looking to impact the game [in] any way possible.”

The Eagles also have Matt Patricia in their back pocket. Patricia notably spent multiple stints with New England, first from 2004 to 2017, spending the final six seasons as defensive coordinator, and again from 2021 to 2022 as senior football adviser and offensive coordinator. Patricia was hired this offseason as a senior defensive assistant for the Eagles.

“I think we all play off each other really well,” Scott said. “I feel like our skill sets are unique and we’re able to do a lot of different things. I always tell the guys, ‘Let me be your resource.’ Whether it’s playbook stuff, whatever it may be — don’t hesitate to ask any questions. We’re all in this together.

“We’re going to need all of us to get through this season.”

