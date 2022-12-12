The Eagles will need to sign a new punter, coach Nick Sirianni said Monday afternoon.

Punter Arryn Siposs sustained an injury to his lower leg during the team’s Week 14 victory over the New York Giants. On the play that Siposs was injured, he attempted to advance a blocked punt from inside his own end zone at MetLife Stadium. Sirianni said Siposs will be out “a little longer than expected.”

“We don’t really know how long he’s going to be [out],” Sirianni said. “But we’re planning, and we’ll bring somebody in. We’re working through that right now.”

Siposs, 30, is in his second NFL season after he made the transition from Australian to American football. He has shown improvements in Year 2. Through 13 games, Siposs has compiled 44 punts with an average of 45.6 yards per punt, which is nearly a 2-yard increase from his average last season. Siposs also has landed 16 punts inside the 20 (36.3%), with three touchbacks and 11 fair catches.

General manager Howie Roseman and the front office will need to act quickly in bringing in a new punter. The Eagles are in the middle of their longest road stretch of the year. The Eagles will travel again this weekend to play the Chicago Bears before heading south for a Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. The Eagles (12-1) are aiming to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed with four regular-season games remaining.

“I know Howie and his guys are on top of anything we need to fill the roster,” Sirianni said.

According to an NFL Network report, the Eagles are expected to host veteran punter Brett Kern for a visit. Kern, 36, is a three-time Pro Bowler with 14 years of NFL experience. He owns a career punting average of 45.9 yards with 39.7% of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Kern most recently punted for the Titans last season.

Aside from his punting responsibilities, Siposs also serves as the team’s featured holder. With Siposs sidelined for a majority of Sunday’s game, rookie wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey was inserted as the new hold. It appeared to be a seamless transition in the kicking operation with Jake Elliott successfully knocking in both of his field goals, along with all six of his extra-point attempts.