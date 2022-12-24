The Eagles on Friday signed linebacker Christian Elliss to the active roster after exhausting his practice squad elevations.

Elliss, 23, has made an immediate impact on special teams in three games, producing four tackles with that unit. He also has seven tackles in 22 defensive snaps.

The Eagles on Friday also placed tight end Tyree Jackson on injured reserve with a knee injury. Jackson, the former quarterback trying to become an NFL tight end, has appeared in five games this season. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but didn’t practice Thursday and was placed on IR Friday.

Brett Kern was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week ahead of Saturday’s game vs. the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Arryn Siposs remains on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Zach Pascal, who appeared on the Tuesday injury report because of a concussion, had his game status upgraded to “no designation.”

The Eagles, of course, will be without Jalen Hurts Saturday vs. the Cowboys. Gardner Minshew will start.