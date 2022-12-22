The Eagles are expected to start Gardner Minshew at quarterback Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni opened his Thursday news conference saying “it’s looking like” Minshew will play in place of Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been dealing with a sprained right shoulder and missed the last two days of practice as a result. Hurts suffered the injury last Sunday against the Chicago Bears after taking a hard fall onto the shoulder.

“Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go and, at the end of the day, he’s not going to be able to do it,” Sirianni said. “He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go, that’s just the toughness that he [has.] Jalen Hurts is the toughest player that I’ve ever been around.”

Minshew, 26, missed Tuesday’s walk-through because he was attending a funeral service for Mike Leach, who coached Minshew at Washington State. He returned to practice on Wednesday and had a sharp day, according to his teammates. Tight end Dallas Goedert said the ball “didn’t hit the ground,” on Minshew’s passing plays and that Minshew was demonstrably celebrating well-placed passes.

Minshew started two games for the Eagles last season and played reasonably well, completing 68.3% of his passes for 439 yards with four touchdowns, and one interception for the season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter has aspirations of finding another starting opportunity in the league, which makes the chance to play in Hurts’ potential absence an important one.

“Just like all of us, we all think we can play and want to play,” said third-string quarterback Ian Book said. “You’ve just got to be ready when your name is called. I think when he’s gone in and his name has been called, he’s done a really good job. He’s excited for it, I know he is, and it’s going to be big for him, too.”