A good example is Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault who is projected as a first- or second-round pick. But after running a 4.58-second 40 at the combine, it was revealed that he had a core muscle injury. He had surgery over the weekend and is looking at a 6-to-8-week rehab. But given the Eagles’ recent history with core injuries – DeSean Jackson, Mack Hollins – there is a good chance they will remove Shenault from their draft board, or at least move him down a round or two.