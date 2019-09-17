Goedert felt pain from a preseason calf injury in pregame warmups and the tight end never took the field, which meant Zach Ertz had to play all 81 snaps. Jeffery played just six snaps before leaving with a calf problem. Jackson, the other starting wideout, was in and out and finally out for good after 11 snaps with what was described as a groin injury. ESPN called it an “abdominal strain” Tuesday and said Jackson would miss about two weeks, which is more or less what was expected.