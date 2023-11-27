Sources: Eagles’ increased interest in Shaquille Leonard dependent upon Zach Cunningham’s injury

The Eagles have maintained their interest in free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard and could make an offer if Zach Cunningham’s hamstring injury keeps him out for an extended period, NFL sources said.

Cunningham, who left in the second half of the Eagles’ overtime victory against the Bills on Sunday, is slated to undergo an MRI exam this morning, sources said.

The Eagles are already down one off-ball linebacker after Nakobe Dean had surgery two weeks ago on his foot. He’s on injured reserve and is unlikely to be back any time soon.

Leonard is reportedly scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday. The Eagles reached out to the former Colt and his representation this weekend to gauge his interest, sources said. They would likely need to bring him in to the NovaCare Complex to work him out and give him a physical.

The 28-year-old former All-Pro has dealt with various injuries in recent seasons. Leonard cleared waivers last week after Indianapolis released him. His playing time had decreased and he was inactive in the game before his departure.

Cunningham has started all season and been consistent. Nicholas Morrow, who has called plays in the middle, has played alongside him since Dean’s first stint on IR. Christian Elliss replaced Cunningham against Buffalo. He had played some defense in the season opener, but was relegated strictly to special teams in the following weeks.

Rookie Ben VanSumeren has been promoted off the practice squad in recent weeks to help with special teams. The Eagles are otherwise light at the position. Shaun Bradley suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in the preseason.

While Leonard may be the biggest name out there, the Eagles are exploring other options at off-ball linebacker.