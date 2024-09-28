Expect the Eagles to take the field without A.J. Brown against Tampa Bay on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite returning to practice in a limited capacity Friday, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles downgraded Brown from questionable to out Saturday afternoon. They also ruled out linebacker Devin White due to a personal matter. Brown has missed the last two games after injuring his hamstring before the Eagles’ Week 2 home game vs. Atlanta.

White, meanwhile, has been a healthy scratch the last two games after missing the opener in Brazil due to injury. White, who was signed to a free-agent deal this offseason, did not win a starting job out of camp. The Eagles haven’t felt comfortable making him active on game days, as they have capable backups with more special teams experience on the depth chart.

Britain Covey broke a bone in his shoulder and is on injured reserve. Right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion) remains questionable for Sunday’s game, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion) remains out, so with Brown’s downgrade on Saturday the Eagles will officially be without their top two receivers.

The Eagles elevated receivers Parris Campbell and John Ross from the practice squad. They join Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson, who are the only remaining healthy wide receivers on the active roster.

Fines levied against CJGJ

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined for three separate incidents from the Eagles’ Week 3 win in New Orleans.

He was fined $11,225 for a late hit in the first quarter; and $16,883 twice for two separate taunting violations. Khristian Boyd, the Saints defensive lineman who delivered the crunching blow that concussed Smith, was fined 4,665.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was fined $11,225 for his late hit on Darius Slay.