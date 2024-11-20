Eagles’ Jalen Hurts says he’s ‘fine’ after his ankle injury limits him in practice

Jalen Hurts was a limited participant at Eagles practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but the quarterback said afterward that it was the final day of a program the team put in place during the mini-bye week to strengthen his lower body following Thursday night’s win over the Washington Commanders.

“I’m fine,” he said.

Hurts is expected to be a full participant Thursday and Friday, and his status for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles is not in question.

Hurts popped up on the injury report two weeks ago with what the team labeled as rest at the time. But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni then had his Friday flub on Nov. 8, when he accidentally admitted that Hurts was dealing with an ankle issue.

Hurts was not on last week’s report, but the team figured the off days following Thursday’s victory were a good time to try to get Hurts back to 100%. He was evaluated for a concussion during the game but returned.

The Eagles, of course, want Hurts as healthy as possible in December and January.

“It’s not necessarily about all health,” Hurts said. “I think it’s a mentality where we are. We’re in a phase of the year where things could have very easily … well, they didn’t end the way we wanted to. So that’s in the back of my mind as we enter this phase and putting an emphasis on finishing strong, putting ourselves in a good place.”

The Eagles were missing three players at practice Wednesday in addition to edge rusher Bryce Huff, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left wrist on Thursday. Edge rusher Jalyx Hunt did not practice because of an ankle injury, DeVonta Smith continues to deal with a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Milton Williams was out with a foot injury.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was limited with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Britain Covey, meanwhile, was a full participant after the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday. Covey has been on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.