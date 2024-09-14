A.J. Brown misses open portion of Saturday’s Eagles practice

A.J. Brown was not present for the open portion of the final practice of the week on Saturday ahead of the Eagles’ Monday-night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 27-year-old receiver popped up on the injury report on Friday with a hamstring issue and was listed as a limited participant in practice. Nick Sirianni said before practice Saturday that Brown’s hamstring “got a little tight” in that session, so they backed him off of a full workload as a “cautionary” measure.

Sirianni expressed that they would be similarly conservative in their approach on Saturday. The media is only allowed to view the stretching period of practice, so it is unknown as of the early afternoon if Brown joined later or if he remained absent. The Eagles are slated to release their final injury report with game statuses later Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown is in his third season with the Eagles and his sixth in the NFL. He has been the team’s leader in receiving yards since he arrived via trade with the Tennessee Titans. He posted 1,496 in 2022 (11 touchdowns, the team high) and 1,456 in 2023 (seven touchdowns, tied with DeVonta Smith for the team high). Brown suffered a knee sprain in the regular-season finale last year that caused him to miss the playoffs.

Brown was the team’s leader in receiving yards in the season-opening victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 with 119 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

If Brown isn’t able to play on Monday night or is on a pitch count, Sirianni said depth receivers Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey will be “ready to go.” Dotson, the 2022 No. 16 overall pick out of Penn State whom the Eagles acquired from the Washington Commanders on Aug. 22, took the third-most snaps of the team’s receivers in Week 1 behind Brown and Smith.

The 24-year-old receiver played 42% percent of the offensive snaps (32) against the Packers and was targeted once, finishing the night without a catch. Still, Sirianni said the third receiver typically gets “unfairly judged” because of their lack of opportunities in the passing game behind Brown, Smith, and Dallas Goedert. He said he has been impressed with Dotson’s smooth route-running and hard work since joining the team.

“If he has to step up and play more meaningful snaps, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, because he’s done a nice job and we can only judge him on the things that he’s done since he’s been here,” Sirianni said. “Had some really good practices.”

Aside from Brown, the rest of the players who were listed on Friday’s injury report were present at Saturday’s practice, including Fred Johnson (thumb) and Milton Williams (foot). The backup offensive tackle and the defensive tackle were listed as limited participants on Friday, and Williams also was a limited participant on Thursday.

Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and Devin White (ankle) also were at practice. The cornerback and inside linebacker were listed as full participants in the first two practices of the week after missing the season opener against the Packers.

