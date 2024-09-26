Buccaneers expect an injury-riddled Eagles offense to bring its ‘A-game’ in wild-card rematch

The Eagles are flying south to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a wild-card rematch. Both teams head into this week’s matchup 2-1.

The Eagles are riding high after a tough 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is coming off a 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, in which quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked seven times.

The Bucs eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs last year with a 32-9 victory. Here’s what some Bucs are saying about the Eagles:

The Bucs face a familiar foe

After facing the Eagles twice last year, the Bucs believe the familiarity has prepared them for this matchup.

“There’s a lot of the same pieces, so we understand the challenges they bring and the mentality of how physical they play,” Mayfield said. “We each have to bring our best stuff on Sunday. That’s each and every week, but especially this week.”

Said Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum: “Any competitor is going to hope that their opponent brings their A-game. And right now, we’re in a state of mind where we’re going to have to bring our A-game every single week, too, because we got a tough schedule coming up, and it all starts with Sunday.”

Bucs on the Eagles injuries

For the Eagles, bringing their A-game is going to be easier said than done as they head into Sunday with a shorthanded receiving corps — A.J. Brown is still nursing a hamstring injury and DeVonta Smith suffered a concussion in New Orleans.

“You just assume that everybody is playing,” McCollum said. “We want to see their best players play. We want their offense to function as if their pieces are in there. So the way I watch film, I’m just preparing as if everybody is playing.”

Despite the injuries, Bucs coach Todd Bowles still views the Eagles as a major offensive threat.

“Anytime you have a Pro Bowler that’s not playing, you’re going to miss something in him,” Bowles said of Brown, who also missed the wild-card game last season. “But they got enough talent with [Dallas] Goedert and the rest of those guys to make plays and they’ve been making plays.

“They won a tough game down in New Orleans, they’re a tough team. Like everybody this year who is dealing with injuries, they’re going to do without until they get [Brown] back.”

Barkley as a threat

One offensive threat that worries the Bucs is Saquon Barkley. The running back currently leads the NFL in rushing with 351 yards. In Week 3 against the Saints, he ran for 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“They were already a good team before they got him,” Bowles said. “He’s one of the top two or three running backs in the league right now. Now, you put that behind one of the top two, three offensive lines, and you have nothing but success. Then they have the receivers and tight ends to match, so he’s going to be a load to bring down. He’s got quick feet, he’s powerful, he’s fast, he can catch, he can block, he can do it all.”

McCollum knows the Bucs have to be prepared to stop Barkley.

“He’s a very, very talented back and his jump cut is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” McCollum said. “They have a big offensive line. We just need to do our job of creating push. If we don’t control the line of scrimmage and we don’t win the first second of every down, then they’ll push us off the ball and continue to run.”

