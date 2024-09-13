Eagles star A.J. Brown listed as a limited participant on Friday’s injury report

The Eagles had two additions to their injury report Friday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was added. The Eagles say he was limited during Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury. The other addition was backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who was limited because of a thumb injury.

The rest of the Friday injury report looked the same as Thursday: defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) was limited, while cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) again were listed as full participants.

Rodgers and White missed the Eagles’ Week 1 win because of their injuries.

The Eagles practice again Saturday ahead of their Week 2 game on Monday night vs. the visiting Atlanta Falcons, so the status of Brown, the team’s star receiver, will be worth monitoring over the weekend.

If Rodgers, who broke his right hand during the final practice of training camp on Aug. 21, is ready to return, it will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio deploys his cornerbacks vs. the Falcons. White, meanwhile, is backing up starting off-ball linebackers Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun.