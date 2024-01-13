Source: Eagles’ A.J. Brown won’t play in wild-card game vs. Bucs

The Eagles will enter the postseason without A.J. Brown as a knee injury will keep the wide receiver from playing Monday’s wild-card playoff game at Tampa Bay, according to an NFL source.

Brown suffered the injury in the first half of last week’s loss at the Giants in the regular season finale. The Eagles are hopeful that Brown, who did not practice this week, could be active for the divisional round if they defeat the Buccaneers.

» READ MORE: Sielski: Rich Kotite coached the last Eagles team to collapse this badly. Nick Sirianni should note the similarities.

Receiver DeVonta Smith missed last week’s game with an ankle injury but will be active Monday.

Brown torched the Bucs in Week 3 for 131 yards on nine catches. The Eagles also ran the ball that night for 201 yards, 130 of which came from D’Andre Swift. Without Brown, the Eagles could be more inclined to rely on their running game.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane contributed to this report.